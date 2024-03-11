TV & Movies

Dune 2 holds strong during second week in cinemas

Chris Tilly
Paul Adtreides in the sands of Dune.Warner Bros.

Denis Villeneuve looks to have made the biggest movie of his career, with Dune 2 continuing to be a box office juggernaut.

The first Dune movie was a hit for Warner Bros., grossing more than $430, from a budget of around $165 million. And that’s in spite of the fact that it dropped on streaming the same say it hit cinemas.

Dune: Part Two cost even more, with a rumored budget of $190 million. Meaning it really needs to be bigger than its predecessor.

But it scored the largest opening weekend of writer-director Denis Villeneuve’s career, grossing $123 million domestically and $100 million globally, for a worldwide total of $223 million. And it’s holding strong in week two…

Dune 2 box office: How much has it made?

UPDATE: Dune: Part Two grossed $46 million domestically in its second week, from 4,074 screens. That brings the movie’s US gross to $157 million, which is vastly superior to the $108 million earned by Part One. Globally, the movie has now earned $367 million.

Original story follows below…

Box office analysts have released predictions for Dune 2, and their belief is that the sequel could gross upwards of $165 million over its opening weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. and Legendary — who collaborated on the movie — estimate a conservative $65 million domestic opening for the film. But according to THR: “tracking services have it reaching $74 million, while some box office observers believe it could cross $80 million based on advance ticket sales and stellar reviews.”

Those same services believe that it will open to a further $85 million internationally, hence that whopping total. All before the Dune: Part Two makes it into markets like Japan and China over the next few weeks.

All of this will be a welcome shot for both studios and exhibitors, as 2024’s box office is currently running 18% behind last year and more than 38% behind 2019.

Dune: Part Two is in cinemas now — you can read more about the movie via the below articles:

