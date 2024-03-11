Dune 2 holds strong during second week in cinemas

Denis Villeneuve looks to have made the biggest movie of his career, with Dune 2 continuing to be a box office juggernaut.

The first Dune movie was a hit for Warner Bros., grossing more than $430, from a budget of around $165 million. And that’s in spite of the fact that it dropped on streaming the same say it hit cinemas.

Dune: Part Two cost even more, with a rumored budget of $190 million. Meaning it really needs to be bigger than its predecessor.

But it scored the largest opening weekend of writer-director Denis Villeneuve’s career, grossing $123 million domestically and $100 million globally, for a worldwide total of $223 million. And it’s holding strong in week two…

Article continues after ad

Dune 2 box office: How much has it made?

UPDATE: Dune: Part Two grossed $46 million domestically in its second week, from 4,074 screens. That brings the movie’s US gross to $157 million, which is vastly superior to the $108 million earned by Part One. Globally, the movie has now earned $367 million.

Article continues after ad

Original story follows below…

Box office analysts have released predictions for Dune 2, and their belief is that the sequel could gross upwards of $165 million over its opening weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. and Legendary — who collaborated on the movie — estimate a conservative $65 million domestic opening for the film. But according to THR: “tracking services have it reaching $74 million, while some box office observers believe it could cross $80 million based on advance ticket sales and stellar reviews.”

Article continues after ad

Those same services believe that it will open to a further $85 million internationally, hence that whopping total. All before the Dune: Part Two makes it into markets like Japan and China over the next few weeks.

All of this will be a welcome shot for both studios and exhibitors, as 2024’s box office is currently running 18% behind last year and more than 38% behind 2019.

Dune: Part Two is in cinemas now — you can read more about the movie via the below articles:

Article continues after ad

When does Dune take place? | How long is Dune 2? Runtime explained | How to watch Dune 2 – is it streaming? | best Timothée Chalamet movies | Dune 2 debuts with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score | Is Dune 2 the end? | Dune gaming crossovers and collaborations | When to pee during Dune 2 | Best Easter eggs in Dune 2 | Ending explained | Does Dune 2 have a post-credits scene? | more movies releasing in March 2024