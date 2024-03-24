Dune 2 director promises to finish the trilogy on one condition

Denis Villeneuve, director of Dune: Part Two, has vowed to deliver the final movie of the Dune trilogy on one specific condition.

Dune Part Two — the follow up sequel to the 2021 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel — has been widely praised by audiences as it steadily continues its trek towards a billion dollar box office.

The movie has been hailed as one of the best sci-fi films of the modern era due to its star studded cast and fantastic storytelling, so it’s unsurprising that fans are already clamoring for a third movie.

Dune 3, or Dune Messiah, is supposed to follow Herbert’s second novel and, while many in the cast are ready to begin filming, the franchise’s director Denis Villeneuve has agreed to make the film on one condition.

“If we go back, it needs to be real, it needs to be relevant,” Villeneuve told Empire Magazine, “If ever I do Dune Messiah, [it’s] because it’s going to be better than Part Two. Otherwise, I don’t do it.”

The director has been incredibly vocal about his desire to return to the sandy, worm infested planet of Arrkais, but did add that he thinks “will be healthy to step back a little bit” as he wants to “make sure that we have a strong screenplay. The thing I want to avoid is not having something ready. I never did it, and now I feel it could be dangerous because of the enthusiasm. We need to make sure all the ideas are on paper.”

This isn’t the first time that Villeneuve has expressed some doubts about creating more Dune projects as he stated he does “feel the spark is still there to make a third one,” but isn’t sure if he would want to continue with the Dune book series after Messiah.