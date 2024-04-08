Biggest box office hits of 2024 so far, including Godzilla x Kong

Godzilla x Kong is climbing its way to the top of 2024’s box office chart, but the monster movie still has some way to go to surpass Dune 2.

2023 was the year of Barbie, with Greta Gerwig’s inspired toy movie grossing $1.43 billion at the global box office. A huge number that was buoyed by the Barbenheimer phenomenon, thanks to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer coming in third with a haul of $970 million.

In between those two behemoths – with a haul of $1.36 billion – was the animated Super Mario Bros. Movie. While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fast X rounded out the Top 15.

This year we’ve got Deadpool v Wolverine to look forward to, as well as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, new Mad Max movie Furiosa, and sequels to Inside Out and Moana. While 2024’s current box office leader is Dune: Part Two.

Biggest box office hits of the year

Here’s the Top 10 movies of the year, globally, meaning we’re listing each film’s worldwide gross:

1. Dune: Part 2 – $661 million

2. Kung Fu Panda 4 – $410 million

3. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $361 million

4. Bob Marley: One Love – $177 million

5. The Beekeeper – $153 million

6. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – $138 million

7. Mean Girls – $104 million

8. Madame Web – $99 million

9. Argylle – $96 million

10. Exhuma – $88 million

We’ll update this list as-and-when new movies crack the Top 10.

Top 10 movies of 2023

For comparison, the following are the Top 10 grossing movies of 2023, again globally, via worldwide total:

1. Barbie – $1.43 billion

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie – $1.36 billion

3. Oppenheimer – $970 million

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – $845 million

5. Fast X – $715 million

6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – $682 million

7. Man Jiang Hong (Full River Red) – $635 million

8. Wonka – $631 million

9. The Wandering Earth 2 – $631 million

10. The Little Mermaid – $568 million

