The sci-fi sequel is already fast becoming the top movie of 2024, with fans everywhere flocking to theaters — but will Dune 2 make $1 billion at the box office?

Thanks to the likes of Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, many studios are now keeping their eyes firmly locked on that coveted $1 billion dollar prize. Audiences proved it could be done, and now every upcoming movie wants a slice of that pie.

The most-anticipated movie of the year, Dune 2, finally arrived on March 1. Right now, it’s standing tall as the highest-grossing movie of the year so far. With stellar reviews and a loyal Denis Villeneuve fanbase, that surprised no-one.

But will the Timothée Chalamet movie hit the biggest benchmark in Hollywood right now? Here’s what we know about whether Dune 2 will make $1 billion at the box office.

Will Dune 2 make $1 billion?

At the time of writing, Dune 2 is about to hit $500 million at the worldwide box office — it’s unlikely that the sci-fi movie will reach $1 billion during its initial run, but it could hit that number during its lifetime.

Look at it this way: 2021’s Dune has earned around $433 million worldwide (including the takings from the 2024 re-release and IMAX figures). That’s from 2021-2024, and Dune 2 has already surpassed that after just six weeks at the box office.

Realistically, everyone who wanted to buy tickets for Dune 2 already has, so the initial wave of sales has been and gone. With that in mind, the momentum will eventually start to slow, meaning a $1 billion goalpost is somewhat difficult to reach.

Barbie, the highest-grossing movie of 2023, hit just under $1.5 billion at the box office and reached the “Barbillion” benchmark just 17 days after release. Conversely, Oppenheimer (the Best Picture-winning film of the year) didn’t quite reach $1 billion, settling on $959 million instead.

Dune 2 will have to earn double its current taking in order to hit that $1 billion milestone. A feat which only 53 movies in history have achieved. Bear in mind, around half of Dune 2’s earnings so far have been at the domestic box office. If the extra push is going to come from anywhere, it will likely be down to international takings, and the film has already been released worldwide.

So, no, while it’s not likely Dune 2 will make $1 billion at the box office, it’s still accomplished the immense task of beating it’s main competitor: itself. (And still, there’s always Dune 3!)

