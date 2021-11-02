When is Diablo 3 Season 25? Season 24 end, PTR updates, theme

Wondering when Diablo 3 Season 25 begins? Here’s everything we know about Season 24’s end date and this season’s theme.

Despite Blizzard’s Diablo 2 Remaster getting off to a pretty rocky start, the franchise’s third installment, Diablo 3 remains as popular as ever.

Entering Season 25 just in time for Christmas, the focal point of this chapter of the Diablo story are the all-new Soul Shards, which will allow players to upgrade their items like never before.

However, when does Diablo 3 Season 25 start? And when is Season 24’s end date? Here’s everything we know about the new update.

When does Diablo 3 Season 24 end?

At the moment, there’s no definitive end date for Season 24. Considering Season 25’s build has been released on the Diablo 3 PTR, though, we can expect the gates of hell to slam shut relatively soon.

This means players may only have a few more weeks to farm this season’s Ethereal Weapons – a feature that is supposed to be constrained to Season 24. Despite fans claiming the enchanted items gave the game “new life,” we’ll have to wait and see if Blizzard adds them as permanent features.

When does Diablo 3 Season 25 start?

Just as we don’t have a set end date for Season 24, we don’t have much information as to when Season 25 will kick-off. However, players can access it via the PTR and check out some of the new changes.

Diablo 3 Season 25: Theme

This time around the Season will revolve around the new socketable items, the Soul Shards. These can be fitted into your items to give your character access to a new set of demonic powers inspired by the Prime Evils themselves.

Helmets can be equipped with one of the three prime evil shards, whereas weapons can be upgraded with one of the four lesser evil shards. Each shard can be upgraded a total of three times using the season-exclusive Hellforge Ember.

All of the shards are random drops, but you’re more likely to net them by defeating the game’s bosses – so get ready to take down Diablo’s minions once more!

Writing that “with the upcoming 25th Anniversary of the Diablo Franchise, we wanted players to delve into the darker side of the Nephalem’s past,” Blizzard notes that “in Season 25, players can embrace evil by infusing themselves with the essences of the Lords of Hell… By embodying a Prime and Lesser Evil, players will inflict new forms of pain and suffering on the demons of Sanctuary. We can’t wait for players to get their hands on Soul Shards to start unlocking their true power.”

So that’s everything we know about Diablo 3 Season 25 so far! Be sure to check back as further updates emerge, but in the meantime stay awhile and read all of our Diablo news.