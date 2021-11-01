Diablo 3 Season 25 early patch notes: Soul shards, Witch Doctor buffs, more

Diablo 3 Season 25’s patch notes have been revealed in the run up to the new season, so here’s everything you need to know about patch 2.7.2 and when it’ll go live.

Diablo 3 Season 25 is set to kick-off before the end of 2021. To test the upcoming changes Blizzard put out a brand new Public Test Realm update, which ended on November 11.

Patch 2.7.2 adds the new and highly coveted item, the Soul Shards, to the fray, and also significantly buffs the Witch Doctor, Wizard and Demon Hunter. So, let’s take a look at what’s all coming, and when it will get here.

When does Diablo 3 Patch 2.7.2 go live?

Diablo 3 patch 2.7.2 officially went live on the PTR on November 4 and ended on November 11.

With Season 24 set to end on December 5, we can expect these changes to pop up in all of our game’s soon enough.

Diablo 3 Season 25: Soul Shards & Hellforge Embers

Season 25 will bring a new type of socketable item called Soul Shards. There are seven unique Soul Shards, which each gives a different demonic power.

One of three Prime Evil Soul Shards can be equipped into Helms, and one of four Lesser Evil Soul Shards can be placed into Weapons. Each Soul Shard can be upgraded three times using a new consumable, the Hellforge Ember.

Diablo 3 Season 25: Class updates

Post-PTR, Blizzard have confirmed that the Wizard Witch Doctor, Barbarian and Demon Hunter will all be receiving significant buffs. This largely comes in the form of their different armor sets.

The Witch Doctor’s Spirit of Arachyr has been completely reworked, and is will let the creepy caster run circles around their enemies and tie them up in their web. The Necromancer’s Bones of Rathma has also been given a serious power boost, as has the Wizard’s Firebird Finery.

Additionally, the Barbarian’s Hammer of the Ancients has also been adjusted, allowing players that prefer to wield the heavy weapon to do so in style.

Diablo 3 Season 25 | 2.7.2 Patch Notes

The full list of updates is down below courtesy of Blizzard:

Seasons

New Season Theme: Season 25 introduces a new type of socketable item called Soul Shards. Nephalem can find 7 unique Soul Shards, based on the Lords of Hell, which give players demonic new powers. One of 3 Prime Evil Soul Shards can be equipped into Helms and one of 4 Lesser Evil Soul Shards can be equipped into Weapons. Each Soul Shard can be upgraded three times using a new seasonal-exclusive consumable, the Hellforge Ember.

Soul Shards and Hellforge Embers can drop from anywhere in Sanctuary, but Soul Shards have a higher chance to drop from Bosses. Soul Shards cannot be traded, but can be salvaged or utilized in Caldesann’s Despair. You may only equip one Prime Evil Soul Shard and one Lesser Evil Soul Shard at a time. Lastly, Soul Shards and Hellforge Embers only drop in Seasonal play, and will not transfer to your non-seasonal character when the season ends.

Developer’s Note: With the upcoming 25th Anniversary of the Diablo Franchise, we wanted players to delve into the darker side of the Nephalem’s past. In Season 25, players can embrace evil by infusing themselves with the essences of the Lords of Hell. Players will embark on their Season Journey to discover and upgrade demonic Soul Shards based on the seven Lords of Hell. By embodying a Prime and Lesser Evil, players will inflict new forms of pain and suffering on the demons of Sanctuary. We can’t wait for players to get their hands on Soul Shards to start unlocking their true power.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Rank 2 Soul Shard affixes values could sometimes change after being socketed.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to equip 2 Lesser Soul Shards.

Updated the possible range of All Resistance on Rank 2 upgrades to 55-62.

Updated the possible range of Armor on Rank 2 upgrades to 375-390.

Developer’s Note 11/12: In addition to fixing several bugs that resulted in some Soul Shards powers being much more powerful than intended, we’ve redesigned and balanced several Soul Shards to give more competitive options when choosing the right Soul Shard for a wider range of builds.

Sliver of Terror

Updated Sliver of Terror base power: “Your cooldowns are increased by 25%. For every skill on cooldown, you take 12.5% reduced damage and deal 25% increased damage.”

Reduced the power of Sliver of Terror’s Rank 3 upgrade Ring of Fire effect and increased the required kills to 100 to proc.

Fragment of Destruction

Added Fragment of Destruction Rank 3 upgrade: “When you apply Mark of Destruction to an enemy, you increase your movement speed by 5% for 7 seconds. Max 10 Stacks.”

Removed Fragment of Destruction Rank 3 upgrade: “Increase the duration of the Mark of Destruction to 10 seconds.”

Stain of Sin

Updated Stain of Sin base power: “You deal 25% less damage. When you kill 50 enemies, you spawn a pool of blood that increases the damage done to elite enemies by 150% and lasts 15 seconds.

Added Stain of Sin Rank 3 upgrade: “You gain an additional Rift Progress Orb when you kill an elite pack.”

Removed Stain of Sin Rank 3 upgrade: “The pool of blood now also freezes non-elite enemies.”

Updated Stain of Sin Rank 3 negate elite affix power to include Wormhole and Electrified.

Dregs of Lies

Updated Dregs of Lies base power: “You deal 25% less damage. Your pets deal 50% increased damage.”

Added Dregs of Lies Rank 3 upgrade: “Each time your pet hits an enemy, your damage is increased by 1% for 5 seconds. This stacks up to 100 times. When you reach 100 stacks, the stacks quickly reset to 0.”

Added Dregs of Lies Rank 3 upgrade: “Killing an elite enemy reduces all your active cooldowns by 5 seconds.”

Removed Dregs of Lies Rank 3 upgrade: “Double the damage reduction enemies receive when you critically strike them.”

Removed Dregs of Lies Rank 3 upgrade: “Each elite enemy slain with the damage reduction effect from this soul also reduces all your active cooldowns by 5 seconds.”

Remnant of Pail

Fixed a bug with Remnant of Pain Rank 3 passability power that caused collision issues with Mystic Ally.

Essence of Anguish

Updated Essence of Anguish base power: “Every time you deal poison damage to an enemy you increase your cooldown reduction and movement speed by 2.5% while your damage received is increased by 5% for 10 seconds. Max 10 stacks.”

Fixed a bug that caused Essence of Anguish’s Rank 3 upgrade death blow effect to cause more damage than intended.

Fixed a bug that caused Essence of Anguish’s Rank 3 upgrade death blow effect to not trigger consistently.

Updated Essence of Anguish’s Rank 3 upgrade death blow effect to not synergize with Sever’s Legendary Power.

Added a buff bar icon to track stacks of Essence of Anguish’s base effect.

Updated the tooltip of Essence of Anguish’s Rank 3 death blow effect to clarify that only player attacks can trigger the effect.

Items

Item Changes

General

Updated Depth Diggers Legendary Power to work with all Primary skills.

Barbarian

Remorseless: While both Wrath of the Berserker and Call of the Ancients are active, Hammer of the Ancients deals 600-800% increased damage.

Developer’s Note: We wanted to buff the Barbarian’s Hammer of the Ancients playstyle without putting the power into a specific set.

Witch Doctor

Shukrani’s Triumph: Spirit Walk lasts until you attack 3 times or until an elite enemy is within 20 yards of you. Attacks while in the spirit realm deal 75-100% increased damage.

Spirit Walk lasts until you attack 3 times or until an elite enemy is within 20 yards of you. Attacks while in the spirit realm deal 75-100% increased damage. Lakumba’s Ornament: Reduce all damage taken by 60% if your Soul Harvest stack is at least (1-3), and an additional 2% for each stack of Soul Harvest.

Reduce all damage taken by 60% if your Soul Harvest stack is at least (1-3), and an additional 2% for each stack of Soul Harvest. Spider Queen’s Grasp​: Corpse Spiders deals an additional 600-800% damage and releases a web on impact that Slows enemies by 80%.

Corpse Spiders deals an additional 600-800% damage and releases a web on impact that Slows enemies by 80%. Brood of Araneae​: Corpse Spiders deals an additional 75-100% damage, and each spider bite causes the target to take an additional 1% damage from Corpse Spiders for 5 seconds.

Corpse Spiders deals an additional 75-100% damage, and each spider bite causes the target to take an additional 1% damage from Corpse Spiders for 5 seconds. Spirit of Arachyr (2-piece bonus): Summon a permanent Spider Queen connected to you by an infested thread. Enemies caught in the thread are infested. Corpse Spider attacks against infested enemies inflict the same damage to all infested enemies. The Spider Queen is commanded to move to where you cast your Corpse Spiders. Corpse Spiders now spawns with health.

Summon a permanent Spider Queen connected to you by an infested thread. Enemies caught in the thread are infested. Corpse Spider attacks against infested enemies inflict the same damage to all infested enemies. The Spider Queen is commanded to move to where you cast your Corpse Spiders. Corpse Spiders now spawns with health. Spirit of Arachyr (4-piece bonus): The Spider Queen now leaves behind webs that lasts for 15 seconds and Slows enemies. Infested enemies remain infested while on the web. You take 75% reduced damage while in the web and for 4 seconds after.

Developer’s Note: We’ve reworked Witch Doctor’s Spirit of Arachyr set, as well as several legendary Witch Doctor items. With these changes, we hope to infuse Spirit of Arachyr with more flavor and gameplay, as well as give Witch Doctors a much needed power increase.

Corpse Spiders are no longer affected by crowd control effects.

Updated Ring of Emptiness to benefit attacks from all non-Fetish pets.

Updated the tooltip of Shukrani’s Triumph to better reflect functionality.

Corpse Spiders can now benefit from Pet buffs.

Developer’s Note 11/12: We’ve added a new mechanic to the Spirit of Arachyr set which should give it a more active and thematic playstyle. Additionally, we’ve given Corpse Spiders the ability to benefit from several items that buff pets, which should give more power and gearing options..

Demon Hunter

*Correction* Marauder’s Encasement (4-piece bonus): Sentries cast Elemental Arrow, Chakram, Impale, Multishot, and Cluster Arrow when you do, as well as automatically cast your equipped Hatred spenders.

Sentries cast Elemental Arrow, Chakram, Impale, Multishot, and Cluster Arrow when you do, as well as automatically cast your equipped Hatred spenders. Marauder’s Encasement (6-piece bonus): Your primary skills, Elemental Arrow, Chakram, Impale, Multishot, Cluster Arrow, Companions, Vengeance, and Sentries deal 12000% increased damage for every active Sentry.

Your primary skills, Elemental Arrow, Chakram, Impale, Multishot, Cluster Arrow, Companions, Vengeance, and Sentries deal 12000% increased damage for every active Sentry. The Shadow’s Mantle (6-piece bonus): Impale deals an additional 75000% weapon damage to the first enemy hit, and 25000% to subsequent enemies.

Impale deals an additional 75000% weapon damage to the first enemy hit, and 25000% to subsequent enemies. Bombardier’s Rucksack: You may have 2 additional Sentries. Cluster Arrow deals 150-200% increased damage.

Developer’s Note: We adjusted the Demon Hunter Embodiment of the Marauder set to give it some of its legacy functionality and shifted power back to the Sentries. Additionally, we buffed The Shadow’s Mantle set to make it more effective against multiple targets.

Fixed a bug that caused Impale: Chemical Burn not to benefit from the Shadow’s Mantle 6-piece bonus.

Developer’s Note 11/12: We’ve added Cluster Arrow damage to Bombardier’s Rucksack, which should make Cluster Arrow builds with the reworked Embodiment of Marauder’s set more appealing.

Necromancer

Bones of Rathma (6-piece bonus): Each permanent active minion increases the damage of Army of the Dead by 1750%, up to 31,500%.

Developer’s Note: The Necromancer’s Bones Rathma set redesign has not been as strong as we had initially hoped, so we’ve increased its power.

Wizard

Firebird’s Finery (2-piece bonus): Disintegrate Ignites enemies, causing them to take 3000% weapon damage per second until they die. When you die, a meteor falls from the sky and revives you. This effect has a 60-second cooldown.

Disintegrate Ignites enemies, causing them to take 3000% weapon damage per second until they die. When you die, a meteor falls from the sky and revives you. This effect has a 60-second cooldown. Firebird’s Finery (6-piece bonus): You gain 5000% increased damage while Ignite is applied to a target. Hitting an Ignited enemy with a non-channeling fire spell deals Ignite damage multiplied by Combustion stacks. Pets cannot trigger this effect

Developer’s Note: The Wizard’s Firebird’s Finery was reborn in patch 2.7.0 and has been one of the strongest builds in the game for all activities since. It’s time to reduce the power of Firebird’s Finery to bring it more in line with other classes and builds.

Developer’s Note 11/12: Based on player feedback, we’re taking a different approach to nerfing Firebird’s Finery. Rather than having pets do the heavy lifting, we want to lean into the fantasy of the player being a brawling battle mage.

Bug Fixes