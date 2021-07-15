Diablo 3 Season 24 Ethereal Weapons: Stats, class items and tips

With the release of Diablo 3 Season 24 come the Ethereal Weapons, a feature originally unique to Diablo 2’s Lord of Destruction. Here’s a breakdown of what they are, what they do and where to get them.

As Diablo 3, Season 23 comes to a bitter end, Season 24 lurks on the horizon. Entitled Ethereal Memory, the focal point of the highly anticipated update are the Ethereal Weapons.

Once exclusive to Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction, Blizzard have elected to bring back the blessed items to celebrate the release of Diablo 2: Resurrected, the remaster of the original title.

If you’re unfamiliar with this elusive loot, though, don’t worry! We’re here to delve into the gorey details in order to break down what the Ethereal Items are and how to get them.

What are Ethereal Items?

Ethereal Items take the form of either armor or weaponary, and are imbued with other-worldly magic. Appearing as transparent in your inventory, they can be socketed, magical, rare, or unique.

The reason that they’re a great addition to your arsenal though, are the effects that they carry with them:

Ethereal Weapons: Provide 50% extra damage (weapons cannot be arrows or Phase Blades).

Provide 50% extra damage (weapons cannot be arrows or Phase Blades). Ethereal Armor: Provide 50% extra defense (armor cannot be rings, amulets or set items.)

Provide 50% extra defense (armor cannot be rings, amulets or set items.) Self-repairing: Ethereal Items can be self repairing, and therefore cut down trips to the blacksmith. If they are broken, however, they’ll remain broken . Use them wisely. In Diablo 2 Lord of Destruction, players could add the Zod Rune to make the weapons indestructible, but you had to do this before the reached 0 durability. The process was also heavily bugged, meaning that most times the weapon broke anyway.

Ethereal Weapons in Diablo 3 Season 24

This Diablo 3 update is accompanied by 21 different Ethereal Weapons. There are three unique items per class:

Class Items Barbarian Doombringer, Gimmershred, The Grandfather Crusader Astreon’s Iron Ward, Khalim’s Will, The Redeemer Demon Hunter Buriza-Do Kyanon, Doomslinger, Windforce Monk Bartuc’s Cut-Throat, Jade Talon, Shadow Killer Necromancer Blackbog’s Sharp, Blackhand Key, Soul Harvest Witch Doctor Arioc’s Needle, Ghostflame, The Gidbinn Wizard Mang Song’s Lesson, The Oculus, Wizardspike

How to get Ethereal Weapons in Diablo 3

As we mentioned before, Ethereal Items are the bread and butter of this new season, however, this is your only chance to get them.

In order to track down Ethereals throughout the new update, here are our main tips:

Destroy everything! – Ethereals only drop from monsters, chests and destructibles . Therefore, to maximise your chance of snagging these elusive items, simply destroy everything that gets in your way. Note that they do not drop from Kanai’s Cube or from Kadala.

Ethereals . Therefore, to maximise your chance of snagging these elusive items, simply destroy everything that gets in your way. They’re pretty rare – Expect to have to put in the grind to get these items, as their drop sits between Ancient and Primal weapons (the game’s two rarest weapon types).

That’s it for Ethereals in Diablo 3, Season 24! Looking to join us by the fire and listen for a while? Be sure to check out all of the latest nightmarish Diablo news on our main page.