Diablo 2 Resurrected players demand console stores “pull a Cyberpunk” and remove it amid issues

Diablo 2 Resurrected continues to buckle under the weight of ongoing server issues, and players are now demanding Xbox and PlayStation remove it from their respective stores just like they did Cyberpunk 2077.

Despite largely positive reviews and a dominant release day Twitch debut, Blizzard’s remaster of the iconic Diablo 2, Diablo 2 Resurrected, has struggled to win over the title’s dedicated community.

Plagued by game-breaking bugs and ongoing server issues that are making the devilish story unplayable for many fans, buyers have rallied in their demands for a refund until the game is fixed.

Sound familiar? A similar fate befell CD Projekt Red’s highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, and Diablo fans are going so far as to demand Xbox and PlayStation remove the game from their stores just as they did with Cyberpunk.

Diablo 2 Resurrected players compare it to Cyberpunk 2077

As frustration continues to build, one player has declared that “Blizzard needs to pull a Cyberpunk and take D2R off the Sony/Xbox store. It’s currently literally unplayable.

“How dare they still advertise this game for sale on console marketplaces,” they continue. “Pay 40 bucks to immediately not even be able to play? It’s more robbery than a transaction currently.”

In the case of Cyberpunk, Sony themselves chose to remove the game from the PlayStation store due to the intense backlash and insane demand for refunds, while Xbox issued a warning alerting players that the game was having “performance issues.”

Skeptics in the comments write that they “doubt Sony cares,” but it’s clear that a lot of players echo Hypnotic-kale’s sentiments.

“I love the use of Cyberpunk in this context lets readers immediately understand what the hell you’re talking about,” writes one player. “CDP didn’t take CP2077 off the PS Store, Playstation itself did. And it was pretty unprecedented. Hope they will do the same in this case,” notes another.

Blizzard themselves have remained firm in their no refund policy, however, as frustration continues to snowball out of control things could ultimately change. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.