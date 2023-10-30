Diablo 4 players can’t stand teaming up with “annoying” Season 2 build

Diablo 4 is no stranger to some busted builds but one in particular is becoming a bit of a pariah. Players say it’s ruining Legion Events, bosses, and more.

Diablo 4 is experiencing a bit of a renaissance thanks to its incredibly well-received Season of Blood. The changes made during the Season’s initial update have fans of the title “rooting” for Blizzard.

Players have praised Season of Blood for injecting more fun into Diablo 4, particularly because of its new Blood Harvest events. Thankfully, Blizzard has made a solemn vow not to “nerf the fun”.

Article continues after ad

That could be a problem for some though as these lack of nerfs appear to be cutting in on the fun for certain players. When Reddit user u/SupportedGamer revealed that their friends weren’t happy to play alongside their Ball Lightning Sorcerer, many others expressed similar sentiments.

Article continues after ad

You might recognize the Ball Lightning Sorcerer from an insanely fast Uber Lilith takedown or a serious debate about whether to nerf it. This build melts through even the toughest Diablo 4 challenges and that is the root of the problem.

Article continues after ad

“My friends said they basically aren’t having any fun anymore because their whole screen is lightning and they are always just trying to catch up to me,” the player explained. Other users were quick to concur.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I don’t even bother to attack shit during Legions when I see a Ball Lightning Sorc show up,” one player said in response. “I grouped up with a level 100 to do some Uber bosses and they all died instantly.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“It was neat at first but it got annoying not being able to do anything during group activities,” another admitted. Other players instead took this as their cue to convert to the all-powerful Ball Lightning Sorcerer.

It seems that this S-tier Sorcerer build won’t win you any friends. Even if you can carry a World Boss or a Nightmare Dungeon.

If you’re after a Diablo 4 build that will help you clear but won’t put you on any blacklists, check out our guide on the best builds in the game.