Diablo 2: Best builds for Druid in Resurrected

With Diablo 2 Resurrected lurking in the East, you’ll want to be sure you’re going into the fray with the best Druid builds that you can.

While the Diablo 2 Resurrected character roster appears pretty small at first glance, every hero of Sanctuary is stacked with a unique set of abilities to help you tear down the armies of hell in style.

One of these classes is the Druid, a summoner class who manipulates nature to his whim. Equipped with an arsenal of elemental spells, as well as the ability to call upon the creatures of the wild, the Druid can be played multiple different ways.

Advertisement

So, without further ado, here’s our collection of best builds for Diablo 2’s Druid coming into Resurrected.

Contents

Is the Druid right for you?

The Druid borrows different attributes from a whole selection of different classes. Blending together the Barbarian, Necromancer, and Sorceress, he can be incredibly powerful in the right hands.

Perfect for taking long-range fights, but able to stand up in combat too, he’s a good blend of the classic mage and tank classes. If that sounds right up your alleyway, then you can tailor his abilities to fit your specific playstyle pretty easily.

Diablo 2 Druid: Best builds

Wind Druid

If taking a walk on the wild side isn’t for you, you can channel your inner nature spirit by mastering the Wind Druid. Focusing on wind spells Twister, Tornado, and Cyclone Armor, alongside the icy Hurricane, this build is one of the Druid’s best due to its damage output at high levels.

Advertisement

20 points will go into each of these, with Arctic Blast getting one point as a prerequisite. All of these work together to tear down your enemies from afar.

For attributes, you’ll be maxing your Strength as far as items require, then looking to drop some points into Dexterity and Vitality.

Fury Werewolf

One of the most appealing builds for the Druid is the Fury Werewolf, a build that lets you unleash the beast and wrack up and a whopping 5,000 health by the end of the game. If you want to shred enemies in style and not take a scratch, this one is for you.

Advertisement

Fury is the primary attack you’ll need to max out, alongside Lycanthropy. If you’re looking to play a bit more defensive Oak Sage is a must, but if you want to tear the hoards of hell asunder we recommend maxing out Heart of the Wolverine. Finally, you’ll need to drop some points into Werewolf and Rabies. We also advise picking up an elemental spell, too. Hurricane is a great choice due to its high damage.

Vitality is where you’ll want to drop your attribute points, as this really is the backbone of this build. If you want to use a shield, you’ll also benefit from some points in Vitality, and you’ll need to max Strength to item level once again.

Advertisement

Rabies Druid

While OG Diablo fans often smirk at poison builds, the Rabies Druid is one of our personal favorites. Demanding a hit-and-run style of gameplay, you’ll take a bite out of your enemies with maxed-out Rabies and watch the rest get infected.

20 points should be allocated to Rabies, as well as Poison Creeper because of the synergy between them. Again Lycanthropy needs to be maxed, and you can choose once more between Oak Sage and Heart of the Wolverine. 5 points will also need to go into Werewolf.

In terms of attributes, Strength appears once again, but Vitality is the big one for you. Again if you’re playing more melee, Dexterity will also come in handy for shield bearers.

Advertisement

Beastmaster Druid

If you really want to get the full wild experience, the Beastmaster Druid is for you. Relying on leveling his Summons and fighting from afar, the core skills you’ll need are Summon Spirit Wolf, Summon Dire Wolf, Summon Grizzly, Poison Creeper, and either Oak Sage or Heart of the Wolverine. All of these will get 20 points each.

Your Grizzly will be the main meat shield of your animal arsenal, with the wolves doing less damage but still chunking down health bars. Poison Crawler isn’t a heavy hitter, but it stops your enemies from healing while you and your beasts demolish them.

In terms of attributes, build up your Strength as far as you need to for item advantage. As this Druid relies on his bow, you’ll want to put a lot of points into Dexterity, and the rest into Vitality.

Maulbear

If werewolves aren’t your full-moon powerhouse of choice, you’ll be happy to hear that you can transform into a terrifying werebear. While not as strong as the werewolf, the Maulbear build is perfect for demolishing your opponents.

You’ll want to plow 20 points into Werebear, Maul, Lycanthropy, and Heart of the Wolverine to ensure that you maximize your damage output. The Werebear has a pretty beefy health bar, so you can go in all guns blazing without worrying too much about defense.

In terms of attributes, everything gets funneled into Vitality, with Strength and Dexterity upgraded to mirror your gear levels.

Fire Druid

Just as the Druid can harness the power of the storm, he can wield the flames of hell and char enemies to a crisp. The issue with Fire Druid is that many of the prerequisite skills required will have you wasting points on other elements, knocking it much further down the power list. This means it performs better at low-level play.

The spells you’ll be relying on are Armageddon, Fissure Molten Boulder, and Fireball. You’ll need to put some points into each to do any reliable damage, and additionally, you’ll need a bit of practice to aim them correctly.

Your attributes should be leveled in a similar way to the Wind Druid: enough Strength for gear, and the rest of your points into Dexterity and Vitality.

That’s it for our best Diablo 2 Druid builds! If you’re looking to dominate Resurrected in style, then be sure to check out our other guides below:

Diablo 2 Sorceress: Best builds for Resurrected | Diablo 2: Best builds for Amazon in Resurrected | Diablo Prime Evil collection pre-order guide | Diablo 2 Runewords Guide | How Diablo 2 Resurrected’s ladder system works