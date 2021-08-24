Diablo 2 Resurrected chief responds to ladder backlash over missing features

In response to the ongoing backlash about Diablo 2 Resurrected’s lack of ladder system, in-game voice chat and lobbies, Executive Producer Rob Fergusson has spoken out.

While the Diablo 2 Resurrected beta blew hot and cold with fans, one of the biggest letdowns for hardcore Diablo players was the lack of ladder, alongside no lobbies and voice chat.

Having promised upgrades to the ladder, alongside several other system adjustments, many were disappointed to find the Beta lacking in new features.

As the fires of players’ wrath continue to burn bold and bright, Diablo’s Executive Producer, Rod Fergusson, has explained why reintroducing these iconic parts of Diablo is not the devs current priority.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Producer addresses Ladder issues

In response to a tweet urging players to upvote a Reddit petition dedicated to having Blizzard install lobbies and the chat system upon release, Fergusson has clarified why this is not currently higher on the developers’ priority list.

“We’ve heard the community feedback but with four weeks until launch, we’re focused on stability and optimizations. No new features until after launch,” he replies, asking the commenter not to “shake the jello.”

Hey Chris, love the passion but it's not about getting enough votes. We've heard the community feedback but with four weeks till launch we're focused on stability and optimizations. No new features till after launch. Thanks. #dontshakethejello — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) August 24, 2021

Fans react to disappointing news

Players have been quick to react to Fergusson and Fletcher’s comments, using Reddit to voice their concerns.

“Rod Fergusson just confirmed that there will be no lobbies in Diablo 2 Resurrected at launch. Cancel those preorders if the feature is important to you. I did. I’ll consider buying it if they ever add lobbies and in-game chat,” writes one angry fan.

Another notes: “I feel like this is a scenario where whoever made this decision never played the game. Multiplayer Diablo 2 needs chat.”

While Fergusson clearly stands firm on his decision despite the wealth of backlash that it has generated, it appears that a lot of fans are already over the Resurrected hype craze. Only time will tell if they return when these features are finally added.