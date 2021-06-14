Diablo Prime Evil collection pre-order guide: What does it include? - Dexerto

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
14/Jun/2021
If you’re looking to celebrate the release of Diablo 2 Resurrected in style, then the Diablo Prime Evil collection is the best way to do it! So, here’s where to pre-order it, and what it includes.
It’s safe to say that the E3 Xbox show has reignited the flames of hell for Diablo players. With the release date finally dropping alongside details of the multiplayer beta, fans of the demonic franchise are preparing for the oncoming storm.
As part of Blizzard’s celebrations, they’ve released the Diablo Prime Evil collection, which is available to preorder right now.
So, if you’re looking to book your seat on the train to hell, then we’ve got everything you need to know right here. From how to preorder to what’s included, let’s jump right in.
While preordering Diablo 2 Resurrected nets you a Barbarian-themed transmog for your Diablo 3 character, there’s a lot of different exclusives included in Blizzard’s Diablo Prime Evil Collection that are a must-have for avid fans of the game.
The Prime Evil Collection includes:
Importantly, the bundle can be purchased now, but you will only receive the Diablo 3 items. If you’ve already got D3 but want the Mephisto pet and Hatred’s Grasp wings, then you can still buy the Collection but for a cheaper price.
Diablo 2 Resurrected, the access to the Open Beta and the Barbarian transmog will only become available as the release progresses.
So that’s all you need to know about the Diablo Prime Evil Collection! If you’re looking to keep up with all of the latest news, be sure to check out our dedicated Diablo main page.
