Diablo Prime Evil collection pre-order guide: What does it include? - Dexerto

If you’re looking to celebrate the release of Diablo 2 Resurrected in style, then the Diablo Prime Evil collection is the best way to do it! So, here’s where to pre-order it, and what it includes.

It’s safe to say that the E3 Xbox show has reignited the flames of hell for Diablo players. With the release date finally dropping alongside details of the multiplayer beta, fans of the demonic franchise are preparing for the oncoming storm.

As part of Blizzard’s celebrations, they’ve released the Diablo Prime Evil collection, which is available to preorder right now.

Advertisement

So, if you’re looking to book your seat on the train to hell, then we’ve got everything you need to know right here. From how to preorder to what’s included, let’s jump right in.

What does the Diablo Prime Evil Collection include?

While preordering Diablo 2 Resurrected nets you a Barbarian-themed transmog for your Diablo 3 character, there’s a lot of different exclusives included in Blizzard’s Diablo Prime Evil Collection that are a must-have for avid fans of the game.

The Prime Evil Collection includes:

Diablo 2 Resurrected

Access to the Diablo 2 Resurrected Open Beta

Diablo 2-themed Barbarian transmog for Diablo 3

Diablo 3

Diablo 3 Reaper of Souls expansion

Diablo 3 Rise of the Necromancer pack

Diablo 3 Mephisto pet

Diablo 3 Hatred’s Grasp wings

Where to preorder the Prime Evil Collection

Importantly, the bundle can be purchased now, but you will only receive the Diablo 3 items. If you’ve already got D3 but want the Mephisto pet and Hatred’s Grasp wings, then you can still buy the Collection but for a cheaper price.

Related News

Advertisement

Diablo 2 Resurrected, the access to the Open Beta and the Barbarian transmog will only become available as the release progresses.

Diablo Prime Evil Collection digital preorder

So that’s all you need to know about the Diablo Prime Evil Collection! If you’re looking to keep up with all of the latest news, be sure to check out our dedicated Diablo main page.