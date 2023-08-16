Diablo 4 community try to reunite two players with “long shot” bromance

In a united front, the Diablo 4 community is trying to get two players who buddied up online back together as the game’s lack of a party-finding feature is making it impossible for the Diablo 4 bromance to track each other down.

Budding gaming bromances have been around for years, thanks to the power of online multiplayer. Players who meet up online and become friends through a mutual love for a game. It turns out that Diablo 4 is absolutely no different in that respect.

Two players recently teamed up in Blizzard’s RPG looter to tackle a Helltide Event together. After a successful effort, the pair’s potential friendship was abruptly cut short by a connection error. The D4 community is now trying to help the duo reconnect in the absence of a Diablo 4 party-finding feature.

Diablo 4 players lost without party-finding ability

“I know this is a reach, but if you’re a Necromancer and you did a Helltide with a Rogue today but dced (disconnected),” explained one Diablo 4 Reddit user Prusaudis in a rather emotive post.

The OP clarified the full events to the D4 community: “We met up, ended up clearing the entire Helltide together, killed the Helltide boss, then opened the mystery chest. We both had to run back to town. I said: “Have to run to town.” You said: “Let’s go”. When we got back my game crashed and when I rejoined I was in a different world with different people. Couldn’t find you in any of the social lists or through bnet (Battle.net).

The OP concluded by saying: “I wanted to add you. It’s a shame. I feel like the beginning of a good friendship may now never be.”

The player thinks their name was along the lines of “Dmmarr” and understands that this is a “long shot.”

In a bid to reunite the players, one user suggested “to look at your recently played with players if you’re on Xbox,” someone else recommended recording gameplay in future for instances like this, whereas many players suggested Missing Connections on Craigslist.

The sentiment was seen as a rare positive story for Diablo 4 given the many negative reactions as of late – despite the sad nature of the broken bromance. But it also served to underline that the game needs party features: “This is so f**king awesome and I’m all for this. I wish there was a “Recent Players” list you could view or “Recent Party Members” so we don’t miss out on possible friends lol” suggested another Reddit user.

Will the two players ever reunite? It’s slim, but not impossible. While we wait to see if the bromance is back fighting demons side-by-side, take a look at the 30 billion gold item that caused Blizzard to cease trading.