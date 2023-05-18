Diablo 4 Twitch Drops: How to get Primal Instinct Mount

Looking to grab that exclusive Diablo 4 Primal Instinct Mount Twitch Drop? Here’s how to get hold of it, when it’ll be available, and whether there will be more Twitch Drops in the future.

Although controversial, with many fans refusing to participate, a new Twitch Drop for Diablo 4 has been announced, gifting players a unique Primal Instinct Mount if they complete the requirements. However, for the Primal Instinct Mount, getting hold of it is not as easy as simply watching streamers for a certain amount of time.

So, here’s how to get the Primal Instinct Mount in Diablo 4 as well as when it’ll be available and whether there will be more Twitch Drops for the game in the future.

How to get the Primal Instinct Mount through Diablo 4 Twitch Drop

Blizzard This is the first of hopefully many Twitch Drops for Diablo 4.

The Diablo 4 Primal Instinct Mount can be rewarded by gifting qualifying streamers two Twitch subscriptions in its new Support a Streamer campaign.

The campaign will go live on June 5, 2023, and will end on July 2, 2023, so you’ll have just under a month to grab this unique-looking mount for Diablo 4.

There has not been an announcement regarding which streamers will be qualified, but as soon as we find out we’ll be updating this article, so be sure to check back soon.

Will there be more Twitch Drops for Diablo 4?

Currently, the only Twitch Drop for Diablo 4 is the Primal Instinct Mount, but fans can expect to see more in the future thanks to a small but important announcement made by the game’s Community Lead on the Diablo 4 Reddit page.

“Just chiming in to say we will have standard viewing Drops requirements as well. Not just this,” they wrote.

When these will be announced is yet to be revealed, but we will be updating this article as soon as more Diablo 4 Twitch Drops are made available.

So there you have it, that’s how you can get hold of the Primal Instinct Mount through Twitch Drops. While waiting for more Twitch Drops to be released, take a look at some of our other handy Diablo 4 guides and content:

