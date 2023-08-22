How to get Marvel Snap Twitch Drop rewards

If you’re looking to enhance your Marvel Snap experience with exclusive in-game rewards, you’re in luck, as players can now claim free rewards through Twitch Drops. Here’s how to get instant access to special variants, avatars, boosters, credits, and titles in Marvel Snap.

Just like many of the biggest games, such as Diablo 4 and Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel Snap is launching Twitch Drop rewards for fans to claim and enjoy. Second Dinner is offering these rewards to celebrate the game’s official launch on Steam, as announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel Snap’s Twitch Drop rewards, including the rewards themselves, the dates they’re available, and how to claim them.

Marvel Snap’s first set of Twitch Drop rewards will be available from August 22 at 12 PM PT until August 29 at 11:59 PM PT. These specific rewards are exclusively available via Twitch Drops.

How to claim Marvel Snap Twitch Drops

To get the Marvel Snap Twitch Drop rewards, you must watch specific channels in the Marvel Snap category with drops enabled.

Here’s everything you need to do:

Link your Marvel Snap and Twitch accounts

Head to Twitch and look for Marvel Snap streams with the “Drops Enabled” tag.

Watch the required hours of Marvel Snap on Twitch for each drop.

Head to Twitch’s Drops page to claim the free rewards.

All Marvel Snap Twitch Drop rewards

Marvel Snap’s Twitch Drop rewards provide instant unlocks for variants, avatars, and boosters for players. Here’s everything included:

Watch two total hours to earn:

Nightcrawler Variant

Nightcrawler Avatar

Title: “What is this, Wizard Poker?”

35 Nightcrawler Boosters

200 Credits

Watch four total hours to earn:

Moon Girl Variant

Moon Girl Avatar

Title: “I’m an Influencer”

35 Moon Girl Boosters

200 Credits

Watch six total hours to earn:

Sunspot Variant

Sunspot Avatar

Title: “I Am Streaming This LIVE”

65 Sunspot Boosters

250 Credit

Once you’ve claimed the Marvel Snap Twitch Drop rewards, you’ll be able to find them in your in-game inventory via your inbox.

We’ll be sure to update you if these Twitch Drop rewards return, as well as if any other rewards arrive.

For more on Marvel Snap, you can check out the latest news and guides here.