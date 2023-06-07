Diablo 4 soundtrack: All songs in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 soundtrack has been unleashed. Here’s everything you need to know about the songs that will be scoring your demon-slaying time in Sanctuary, including a full tracklist.

A game’s score is an extremely important part of the overall experience, as the songs that soundtrack your time in a specific game’s world will often increase the overall immersion.

The recently released official Diablo 4 soundtrack proves exactly this as its mixture of hauntingly beautiful songs is balanced expertly with the more intense, gritty, and harrowing soundscapes that score players’ dangerous journies across Sanctuary.

Here’s a full rundown of every song featured in the Diablo 4 soundtrack, as well as the Halsey and SUGA collaboration that honors the game‘s big bad, Lilith.

Diablo 4 soundtrack: Full tracklist

There are a mammoth 47 songs featured in the official Diablo 4 soundtrack that have been created by a talented group of composers. Here’s a full list of every song you’ll hear while playing the game.

Menu – Leo Kaliski, Ted Reedy & Derek Duke

By Three Days They Come – Ryan Amon

Nevesk – Ted Reedy

Kyovashed – Leo Kaliski

Cathedral – Leo Kaliski

Olyum Tundra – Leo Kaliski

Gale Valley – Ted Reedy

Yelesna – Ted Reedy

Neyrelle – Ted Reedy

Dobrev Taiga – Leo Kaliski

Nostrava – Ted Reedy

Menestad – Leo Kaliski

Eldhaime Keep – Leo Kaliski

Firebreak Manor – Ted Reedy

Cerrigar – Leo Kaliski

Dead Forest – Leo Kaliski

Unbralwood – Ted Reedy

Highlands – Leo Kaliski

Tur Dulra – Ted Reedy

As the World Burns – Ryan Amon

Ked Bardu – Leo Kaliski

Olzei Bluffs – Leo Kaliski

Jirandai – Ted Reedy

Anguish Incarnant – Ryan Amon

Umir Plateau – Leo Kaliski

Zarbinzet – Ted Reedy

Wetland – Ted Reedy

Marsh – Leo Kaliski

Tree of Whispers – Ted Reedy

Fens – Ted Reedy

The Rustwash – Ted Reedy

The Cinder Wastes – Ted Reedy

High Desert – Leo Kaliski

Tarsarak – Ted Reedy

Badlands – Leo Kaliski

Low Desert – Ted Reedy

Gea Kul – Ted Reedy

Oasis – Leo Kaliski

Descent – Ted Reedy

Imminent Ruination – Ryan Amon

Hell – Leo Kaliski

Ashava – Ryan Amon

Mother of Sanctuary – Ryan Amon

Daughter of Hatred – Ted Reedy

Promises – Ted Reedy

Legacy of the Horadrim – Ted Reedy

Confrontation – Neal Acree & Ryan Amon

An official track by Halsey and SUGA entitled “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)” was released on June 5, 2023, however, this song doesn’t feature on the game’s official soundtrack. You can check out the official video below:

That’s everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 soundtrack! The full soundtrack, as well as the Halsey and SUGA song, are all available to stream on Spotify and other platforms now.

