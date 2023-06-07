Diablo 4 soundtrack: All songs in Diablo 4
The Diablo 4 soundtrack has been unleashed. Here’s everything you need to know about the songs that will be scoring your demon-slaying time in Sanctuary, including a full tracklist.
A game’s score is an extremely important part of the overall experience, as the songs that soundtrack your time in a specific game’s world will often increase the overall immersion.
The recently released official Diablo 4 soundtrack proves exactly this as its mixture of hauntingly beautiful songs is balanced expertly with the more intense, gritty, and harrowing soundscapes that score players’ dangerous journies across Sanctuary.
Here’s a full rundown of every song featured in the Diablo 4 soundtrack, as well as the Halsey and SUGA collaboration that honors the game‘s big bad, Lilith.
Diablo 4 soundtrack: Full tracklist
There are a mammoth 47 songs featured in the official Diablo 4 soundtrack that have been created by a talented group of composers. Here’s a full list of every song you’ll hear while playing the game.
- Menu – Leo Kaliski, Ted Reedy & Derek Duke
- By Three Days They Come – Ryan Amon
- Nevesk – Ted Reedy
- Kyovashed – Leo Kaliski
- Cathedral – Leo Kaliski
- Olyum Tundra – Leo Kaliski
- Gale Valley – Ted Reedy
- Yelesna – Ted Reedy
- Neyrelle – Ted Reedy
- Dobrev Taiga – Leo Kaliski
- Nostrava – Ted Reedy
- Menestad – Leo Kaliski
- Eldhaime Keep – Leo Kaliski
- Firebreak Manor – Ted Reedy
- Cerrigar – Leo Kaliski
- Dead Forest – Leo Kaliski
- Unbralwood – Ted Reedy
- Highlands – Leo Kaliski
- Tur Dulra – Ted Reedy
- As the World Burns – Ryan Amon
- Ked Bardu – Leo Kaliski
- Olzei Bluffs – Leo Kaliski
- Jirandai – Ted Reedy
- Anguish Incarnant – Ryan Amon
- Umir Plateau – Leo Kaliski
- Zarbinzet – Ted Reedy
- Wetland – Ted Reedy
- Marsh – Leo Kaliski
- Tree of Whispers – Ted Reedy
- Fens – Ted Reedy
- The Rustwash – Ted Reedy
- The Cinder Wastes – Ted Reedy
- High Desert – Leo Kaliski
- Tarsarak – Ted Reedy
- Badlands – Leo Kaliski
- Low Desert – Ted Reedy
- Gea Kul – Ted Reedy
- Oasis – Leo Kaliski
- Descent – Ted Reedy
- Imminent Ruination – Ryan Amon
- Hell – Leo Kaliski
- Ashava – Ryan Amon
- Mother of Sanctuary – Ryan Amon
- Daughter of Hatred – Ted Reedy
- Promises – Ted Reedy
- Legacy of the Horadrim – Ted Reedy
- Confrontation – Neal Acree & Ryan Amon
An official track by Halsey and SUGA entitled “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)” was released on June 5, 2023, however, this song doesn’t feature on the game’s official soundtrack. You can check out the official video below:
That’s everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 soundtrack! The full soundtrack, as well as the Halsey and SUGA song, are all available to stream on Spotify and other platforms now.
