Diablo 4 players already lashing out at “mid” Season 2 Battle Pass rewards

Diablo 4 players are cautiously optimistic about the announced changes for Season 2 but one thing has them skeptical. The cosmetics on offer in Season 2’s Battle Pass have failed to impress.

Blizzard’s recent reveal of Diablo 4 Season of Blood came with a number of planned content, events, items, QoL changes, and more. The proposed changes have fans eager to see what the game looks like following the launch.

A lackluster Season 1 has massively diminished interest in Diablo 4 with the game’s Twitch viewership floundering. Many players are hopeful that Season 2 will turn Diablo 4 around.

While there’s some excitement to play Diablo 4 Season 2, there are fewer fans eager to pay for it. A post in the game’s Subreddit has sparked a discussion around the Season 2 Battle Pass rewards and they’re not enticing players.

A post showing off Diablo 4 Season of Blood’s cosmetic transmogs for its paid Battle Pass track has failed to build hype. Many players have expressed a desire to forgo the paid track altogether.

“This is very mid and worthy of skipping,” one user asserted. Others agreed with the sentiment and claimed that the Season 2 Battle Pass cosmetics were too similar in theme to those of Season of the Malignant.

“I was about to contest that the armor looks good for Necro but it is incredibly similar to season 1,” one user explained. “Yeah, just a blood motif versus a bone motif. Still very Death Knight looking,” another replied. “If all the armor ends up being Death Knight armor then it’s a bit meh.”

It’s not just the paid cosmetics from the Season 2 Battle Pass drawing heat either. “The free horse armor is literally just an old rag,” one user complained. “Blizzard is definitely trying to mock people who don’t pony up more cash each season.”

Blizzard Entertainment The cosmetics from the Season 2 Battle Pass have been critiqued as too similar to Season 1’s.

It’s very doubtful this is some sort of deliberate attempt from Blizzard to antagonize Diablo 4 players given how much effort has gone into Season 2. Whether they pay for a premium Battle Pass or not, the same players do seem willing to give the base content of the new season a try.

If you’re preparing to dive back into Diablo 4 for Season of Blood on October 17, check out our huge list of Diablo 4 guides to prepare yourself for vampire hunting in Sanctuary.

