Diablo 4 players report Season Journey & Battle Pass issues amid Season 2 launch

Season Journey progress and Battle Pass issues are already impacting Diablo 4’s newly launched Season of Blood content.

As planned, Blizzard Entertainment unleashed Diablo 4 Season 2 on October 17. It didn’t go live without some snags, though. Most notably, the season underwent a delay of a few hours due to “complications.”

Blizzard finally got things up and running, yet the quick turnaround came with a caveat. PC and console crossplay is temporarily unavailable while the studio works through “technical issues.”

Players have stumbled across a few other problems, too, specifically related to Season Journey progress and Battle Pass rewards.

Season Journey & Battle Pass bugs impacting Diablo 4 Season 2

Shortly after the Season of Blood rollout, a Diablo 4 player on Reddit noted the “season is bugged.” Their post went on to say that Season Journey progress is not currently being calculated in-game. “Doesn’t matter what I do, nothing counts for the season journey,” the Redditor lamented.

Several other people in the thread stated they’ve been encountering the same exact problem. One user shared, “Already done a bunch of tasks for Chapter 1. They all show as incomplete.”

Similar reports appear in the comments for Diablo posts on Twitter. According to one fan, “the season journey is not showing any progress done.”

That’s not the only trouble brewing, either. Fans also claim Battle Pass rewards aren’t working at the moment. In the aforementioned Reddit thread, a user explained: “Bought the premium battlepass and I have a green checkmark but I can’t claim any premium items. Good start to a new season…”

They aren’t alone, unfortunately. A separate Reddit thread features someone else mentioning their inability to redeem Season 2 Battle Pass rewards. “I’ve unlocked some levels in the pass and the only option is ‘inspect’ when I click on the reward to claim.”

Multiple people in the comments say they’re similarly unable to access earned rewards. And one user posits the Season Journey progress bug may be the cause. The comment in question reads, “…it probably is related to the fact that the game currently isn’t tracking seasonal progress.”

At the time of writing, Blizzard has yet to address either of these errors.