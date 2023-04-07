Overwatch 2 Season 4 Battle Pass: Tiers, Rewards, price, more

As always, a new era in Overwatch 2 means a new Battle Pass and Season 4 is no different. From exclusive cosmetics, the debut of Lifeweaver, and Sigma’s very own Mythic skin, here’s a look at everything on offer this time around.

With the jump to a live-service model, each new season in Overwatch 2 now brings with it a completely fresh Battle Pass. Typically, this is where new heroes can be unlocked, fresh rewards can be copped, and the game’s highest tier of skin can be acquired.

Season 4 is thus no different, bringing with it a spacefaring-themed Battle Pass filled to the brim with unique cosmetic goodies.

So before you jump into the latest season, be sure to brush up with a full rundown on Overwatch 2’s Season 4 Battle Pass below.

Blizzard Overwatch 2 Season 4 comes with a new Battle Pass full of exclusive rewards.

Season 4 Battle Pass price

As always, the Season 4 Battle Pass gives players to options in Overwatch 2. First is for fans to simply play the game for free. In doing so, a number of items can be unlocked along the free rewards track in the latest Battle Pass.

But for those looking to get everything on offer, you’ll need to purchase the Premium Battle Pass instead. Priced at 1,000 Overwatch Coins, it comes in at roughly the equivalent of $10 USD.

Lifeweaver arrives in Season 4 Battle Pass

Undoubtedly the biggest selling point of the Season 4 Battle Pass is the new support hero Lifeweaver. Dropping in with a dashing kit, one set to flip the meta on its head, and a charming personality to boot, Lifeweaver is sure to be a popular pick in the coming weeks.

If you’re trying to get your hands on the latest addition, you’ve again got two options. First is to continue playing for free and grind all the way through to Tier 55 of the free Battle Pass track. But for players wanting to jump in with Lifeweaver as soon as possible, purchasing the Premium Battle Pass provides an instant unlock.

Blizzard Lifeweaver makes his presence known in Overwatch 2 Season 4.

Sigma receives new Mythic skin

Rounding out the Season 4 Battle Pass as the final reward is Sigma’s very own Mythic skin. Much like the seasons before it, this one brings a flashy new Mythic into the game, one that can be customized with a handful of unique variants as always.

No different from usual, Sigma’s Mythic skin can be unlocked at the very end of the Season 4 Battle Pass, meaning you need to reach Tier 80 to claim it for yourself.

Blizzard Sigma is the recipient of this season’s new Mythic skin in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Season 4 Battle Pass: All tiers & Rewards

