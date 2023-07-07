Diablo 4 devs confirm Battle Pass will not be pay-to-win

During the Diablo 4 Season 1 livestream, the game’s developers confirmed that the Battle Pass will not be pay-to-win, instead granting those choosing the free version all the same power as those with the Premium version.

Diablo 4’s exciting first season is soon to be upon us, granting players some tricky Malignant Monsters, and tons of experiences for fans new and old to sink their teeth into. However, one of the most highly anticipated additions to this season is the upcoming Battle Pass.

Such a Battle Pass will allow players the chance to get some unique rewards from cosmetics, materials, Season Boosts, and even Premium Currency, allowing for more goodies in the Item Shop. However, many players have been worried about whether the Battle Pass will be pay-to-win, granting those with the Premium version unmistakable mounts and bonuses. Now, thanks to the live stream, those suspicions have been cleared.

Diablo 4 devs reveal power will not be added through Premium Battle Pass

Revealed during the Developer live stream, the creators of Diablo 4 explored the new season and its Battle Pass, stressing that the pay-to-win aspects many fear will not be part of the game.

They went on to explain that all power buffs are present in the free version of the Battle Pass, highlighting: “If you never want to pay a cent you are still getting a lot of power out of the Season journey and the free unlocks on the Battle Pass.”

For those looking to purchase the Premium version, the Diablo 4 developers explained that “if you do pay for a Battle Pass all the paid items are going to be cosmetics” rather than offering any particular exclusive power.

On top of this, players will get access to the Season Journey without paying extra, further cementing the notion that Diablo 4 Season 1 will be far from pay-to-win and all players can enjoy the perks from every upcoming feature.