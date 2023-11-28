Diablo 4 player topples Uber Lilith with the weakest Sorcerer build possible

Diablo 4’s endgame is a haven of uber-tier meta-builds but one streamer has gone against the grain to a splintering degree. She’s taken down the game’s penultimate challenge with an Incinerate Sorcerer build.

Diablo 4’s Sorcerer has had an interesting journey throughout the game’s relatively short lifespan. The class’ sorry state at launch made it the weakest option and had players calling for major changes.

Developers heard the feedback and promised significant buffs for the class. Fast forward to Diablo 4 Season 2 and the all-powerful Ball Lightning Sorcerer reigns supreme as the top endgame build on Maxroll.

Of course, there are numerous powerful Diablo 4 Sorcerer builds but they all have one thing in common: a complete lack of the Incinerate skill. That’s what makes Twitch streamer AnnacakeLive’s Uber Lilith takedown so impressive.

AnnacakeLive has crafted her entire Diablo 4 Sorcerer build around the most maligned skill in the class’ arsenal. Incinerate is found in the second tier of the Sorcerer’s skill tree but it’s vastly outstripped by alternatives like Chain Lightning and Ice Shards.

The streamer has made hundreds of attempts to take down Uber Lilith with her incinerated Sorcerer but the game’s penultimate challenge is not an easy hurdle. Made even more difficult by using one of the worst skills in the game as your primary damage dealer.

AnnacakeLive’s build relies on a combination of ZFlame Shield and Ice Armor to keep her Sorcerer healthy as Incinerate necessitates a lot of standing still. That makes dealing with the massive amounts of AOE damage Uber Lilith deals a real hassle without them.

To supplement Incinerate, she runs two cooldown skills: Ice Blades and Lightning Spear. By not taking an ultimate, she’s able to pour points into maxing out her damage-dealing skills which gets her over the line during the Uber Lilith fight.

Blizzard Entertainment She looks embarrassed guys.

It’s definitely not a build we’d recommend if you’re trying to be as effective as possible. Still, you’ve got to give props to AnnacakeLive for pulling off this massive challenge.

If you are on the hunt for some powerful endgame builds for Diablo 4, we’ve got a bunch of guides that will have you clearing high-tier Nightmare Dungeons in no time:

