Diablo 4’s insane one-button “Whirlwind Sorcerer” build annihilates enemies

A Diablo 4 player has shared their crafty Season 4 build and others have lovingly dubbed it the ‘Whirlwind Sorcerer’.

Diablo 4 Season 4 has been a triumph for the team at Blizzard with players responding positively to the massive overhaul. The intricacies are still being figured out as they learn to harness billion-damage Elixirs and hidden features that slipped through the patch notes.

Of course, with any Diablo 4 Season, the race to craft the best build is the primary focus for those fighting the war against Hell. While minion Necromancer may be the best on paper, one build brings a little fun to the table.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user u/Cdn– claims their Sorcerer build is so stacked, they only need a single button to take on their demonic foes. In spirit, it emulates another popular Diablo 4 build that dominated the early meta.

Showing off the fiery build, the player posted some footage of their Incinerate Sorcerer endlessly spinning in a circle and mulching through the surrounding horde of enemies. In the mind’s eye, you could conjure an image of a powerful spellcaster creating a flaming tornado of death but in practice, it looks a little sillier than that.

Article continues after ad

Other players have taken to calling it the “Whirlwind Sorcerer” owing to its “spin to win” ethos that mirrors the infamous Whirlwind Barbarian. It’s honestly pretty effective, more than capable of blasting away most targets in your surroundings.

Article continues after ad

Using a combination of secondary Skills and Affixes, the build has a near-infinite pool of Mana so players can cast Incinerate indefinitely. With the right boosts, many of their hits exceed 100,000 damage.

Sure, it might not be as efficient as the minion Necromancer, but it is an effortless style of play that leaves your fingers free. Unfortunately, the stationary playstyle might not see it perform too well in the Pit ladders.