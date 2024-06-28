Diablo 4 players craft insane build to clear The Pit in 69 seconds

A Diablo 4 player’s insane Pit run prompted a handy how-to on how you can get the same results.

Diablo 4 Season 4 added a bunch of game-changing improvements that are here to stay. The Artificer’s Pit is the penultimate endgame challenge that came in the latest seasonal content update.

It’s the obstacle that every player strives to overcome with the perfect build. Despite Necromancers being tipped as the class to beat this season, Barbarian has been dominating the Pit.

Whirlwind Barbarian in particular has been a popular build since Diablo 4 first launched but some new tools in Season 4 have turned it into a monster. One Reddit user has shown off its crazy Pit potential with a 69-second clear at Pit level 101.

The key to the build is the Dust Devils afforded by the Devilish and Windslasher Aspects which have become a really popular way to run Barbarian. Of course, this player had their own unique take on the build with the addition of Rupture which serves as a boss buster.

This has been the most intriguing addition to the build as other players were wondering how they managed such a swift takedown of the boss. The player gave their piloting tips that are “critical to boss damage”.

Rather than Holding the Whirlwind input, spamming repeated presses delivers more DPS, casting Wrath of the Berserker and hitting the 200 Fury threshold to acquire its buff before you hit the boss room is also recommended. Finally, proccing bleed and instantly hitting Rupture the moment the boss’s health bar is fully overtaken will result in an instakill.

With Season 5 on the horizon and the new Infernal Hordes endgame activity already making waves, players should definitely keep an eye on this build. If you’re looking for more options on other classes, check out our build guides for Diablo 4 below.

