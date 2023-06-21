GamingDiablo

Alternative best Necromancer builds in Diablo 4: Leveling & endgame

necromancerBlizzard Entertainment

The Priests of Rathma have become the Necromancer order.

Not feeling our main best Necromancer build in Diablo 4? Then here are some alternative best Necromancer builds for you to sink your undead teeth into, including both leveling and endgame.

Diablo 4 has lots of macabre and sadistic builds that can be created for Sanctuary’s Priests of Rathma, and many will see you safely through the game and into the vast endgame content. While we’ve already covered what we believe to be the best Necromancer build in Diablo 4 for both leveling and endgame, below we’ve included some alternative builds that are also worth your time.

Article continues after ad

This way, you’ll have a choice when it comes to picking the best builds for the Necromancer in Diablo 4, especially when it comes to choosing a leveling build, or a build to tackle the endgame – which is where the game gets really spicey. Here’s our alternative best Necromancer builds in Diablo 4.

Contents

diablo 4 minion buildActivision Blizzard
The Necromancer has been a favorite since Diablo 2.

Best Diablo 4 Necromancer build for leveling

Diablo 4’s Necromancer has lots of boney builds to use in the current meta, but we found the Blight Corpse Explosion Necromancer to be among the best when it comes to leveling.

Article continues after ad

Here are the skills you’ll need to select to craft this rather gross but powerful build:

LevelSkill
2Bone Splinters (then Acolytes Reap when able)
3Bone Splinters (then Enhanced Reap when able)
4Bone Splinters (then Acolytes Reap)
5Enhanced Blight
6Supernatural Blight
7Initiates Bone Splinters
8Blight
9Blight
10Blight
11Blight
12Skeletal Warrior Mastery
13Skeletal Warrior Mastery
14Skeletal Warrior Mastery
15Corpse Explosion
16Enhanced Corpse Explosion
17Plagued Corpse Explosion (Then Blighted CE when able)
18Corpse Tendrils
19Enhanced Corpse Tendrils
20Plagued Corpse Tendrils
21Unliving Energy
22Imperfectly
23Imperfectly
24Imperfectly
25Army of the Dead
26Prime Army of the Dead
27Supreme Army of the Dead
28Corpse Explosion
29Corpse Explosion
30Corpse Explosion
31Corpse Explosion
32Grim Harvest
33Fueled by Death
34Hewed Flesh
35Shadowblight
36Grim Harvest
37Grim Harvest
38Hewed Flesh
39Hewed Flesh
40Fueled by Death
41Fueled by Death
42Reapers Pursuit
43Gloom
44Gloom
45Gloom
46Terror
47Terror
48Terror
49Crippling Darkness
50First Paragon point
Renown 1Skeletal Mage
Renown 2Skeletal Mage
Renown 3Skeletal Mage
Renown 4Necrotic Carapace
Renown 5Necrotic Carapace
Renown 6Necrotic Carapace
Renown 7Inspiring Leader
Renown 8Hellbent Commander
Renown 9Hellbent Commander
Rebown 10Hellbent Commander

This build is a great one for exploding the corpses of Lilith’s minions, but once you enter the endgame, it may be time for a build with more longevity.

Necromancer using Blight in Diablo 4Blizzard Entertainment
Blight is becoming a very useful skill for the Necromancer.

Best Necromancer endgame build

Once you get past level 50 and have seen the ending of Diablo 4, things will then change as you’re into the endgame. This means the build you used to reach this point may no longer be sufficient, and to really make the most of the endgame content, you’ll need an endgame build.

Article continues after ad

Here’s one of the best endgame Necromancer builds in Diablo 4 currently, the Sever Necromancer:

LevelSkill
2Reap
3Enhanced Reap
4Sever
5Enhanced Sever
6Paranormal Sever
7Sever
8Sever
9Sever
10Sever
11Unliving Energy
12Imperfectly Balanced
13Imperfectly Balanced
14Imperfectly Balanced
15Corpse Explosion
16Enhanced Corpse Explosion
17Blighted Corpse Explosion
18Corpse Tendrils
19Enhanced Corpse Tendrils
20Plagued Corpse Tendrils
21Corpse Explosion
22Corpse Explosion
23Corpse Explosion
24Corpse Explosion
25Acolyte’s Reap
26Grim Harvest
27Fueled by Death
28Reaper’s Pursuit
29Gloom
30Gloom
31Gloom
32Terror
33Terror
34Terror
35Shadowblight
36Blood Mist
37Crippling Darkness
38Hewed Flesh
39Hewed Flesh
40Hewed Flesh
41Grim Harvest
42Grim Harvest
43Fueled by Death
44Fueled by Death
45Skeletal Mage Mastery
46Skeletal Mage Mastery
47Skeletal Mage Mastery
48Reaper’s Pursuit
49Reaper’s Pursuit
50Paragon begins
1 – RenownNecrotic Carapace
2 – RenownNecrotic Carapace
3 – RenownNecrotic Carapace
4 – RenownInspiring Leader
5 – RenownInspiring Leader
6 – RenownInspiring Leader
7 – RenownDeath’s Embrace
8 – RenownDeath’s Embrace
9 – RenownDeath’s Embrace
10 – RenownDeath’s Reach

Both builds with give you some freedom when it comes to using the Book of the Dead, so select which skills work best for you and your minions. However, we’d also suggest ensuring each of your Skeletal Mages are as tough as possible so they can back you up from a distance, while you either Sever your enemies or explode their corpses from a distance.

Article continues after ad

Prioritize the health and longevity of your Golem and Skeletal Warriors, so they drop lots of fresh corpses for you to blow up.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

necromancer class in diablo 4Blizzard Entertainment
The Necromancer’s main draw is their minions, but other skills are just as devastating.

Paragon Board

At level 50 you’ll gain access to the Paragon Board to continue building your character to level 100. Here are the boards you need to focus on to maximize the potential of the best endgame Sorcerer build:

  • Starting board
  • Bone Graft board
  • Scent of Death board
  • Flesh Eater board

Glyphs

Here are the Glyphs we’d recommend activating as your work through the Paragon board:

  • Blood-drinker
  • Sacrificial
  • Essence
  • Control

Endgame item build

Here are the items you should aim to equip for your endgame Necromancer build in Diablo 4:

Article continues after ad
Item nameItem type
‍Deathless VisageHelm
Boneweave Armor of DisobedienceChest Armor
Splintering Boneweave GauntletsGloves
TemerityPants
Penitent GreavesBoots
‍Two-Handed Sword of Grasping VeinsMain Hand
Storm Swell Runic OrbOffhand
Chain of SerrationAmulet
Ring of UmbralRing 1
Band of Exposed FleshRing 2

There’s a lot of diversity in the Necromancer class, so if you’re not feeling the above build, feel free to tweak it to your preference. We’d recommend finding your favorite skills and investing heavily in them so that you’re familiar with your skills and can do more damage early on.

Don’t forget to take advantage of the buffs from other elements, even if you focus on a build that makes primary use of one or two different ones.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out some of the other Diablo 4 guides we’ve put together for you:

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

Diablo 4