Alternative best Necromancer builds in Diablo 4: Leveling & endgame
The Priests of Rathma have become the Necromancer order.
Not feeling our main best Necromancer build in Diablo 4? Then here are some alternative best Necromancer builds for you to sink your undead teeth into, including both leveling and endgame.
Diablo 4 has lots of macabre and sadistic builds that can be created for Sanctuary’s Priests of Rathma, and many will see you safely through the game and into the vast endgame content. While we’ve already covered what we believe to be the best Necromancer build in Diablo 4 for both leveling and endgame, below we’ve included some alternative builds that are also worth your time.
This way, you’ll have a choice when it comes to picking the best builds for the Necromancer in Diablo 4, especially when it comes to choosing a leveling build, or a build to tackle the endgame – which is where the game gets really spicey. Here’s our alternative best Necromancer builds in Diablo 4.
Best Diablo 4 Necromancer build for leveling
Diablo 4’s Necromancer has lots of boney builds to use in the current meta, but we found the Blight Corpse Explosion Necromancer to be among the best when it comes to leveling.
Here are the skills you’ll need to select to craft this rather gross but powerful build:
|Level
|Skill
|2
|Bone Splinters (then Acolytes Reap when able)
|3
|Bone Splinters (then Enhanced Reap when able)
|4
|Bone Splinters (then Acolytes Reap)
|5
|Enhanced Blight
|6
|Supernatural Blight
|7
|Initiates Bone Splinters
|8
|Blight
|9
|Blight
|10
|Blight
|11
|Blight
|12
|Skeletal Warrior Mastery
|13
|Skeletal Warrior Mastery
|14
|Skeletal Warrior Mastery
|15
|Corpse Explosion
|16
|Enhanced Corpse Explosion
|17
|Plagued Corpse Explosion (Then Blighted CE when able)
|18
|Corpse Tendrils
|19
|Enhanced Corpse Tendrils
|20
|Plagued Corpse Tendrils
|21
|Unliving Energy
|22
|Imperfectly
|23
|Imperfectly
|24
|Imperfectly
|25
|Army of the Dead
|26
|Prime Army of the Dead
|27
|Supreme Army of the Dead
|28
|Corpse Explosion
|29
|Corpse Explosion
|30
|Corpse Explosion
|31
|Corpse Explosion
|32
|Grim Harvest
|33
|Fueled by Death
|34
|Hewed Flesh
|35
|Shadowblight
|36
|Grim Harvest
|37
|Grim Harvest
|38
|Hewed Flesh
|39
|Hewed Flesh
|40
|Fueled by Death
|41
|Fueled by Death
|42
|Reapers Pursuit
|43
|Gloom
|44
|Gloom
|45
|Gloom
|46
|Terror
|47
|Terror
|48
|Terror
|49
|Crippling Darkness
|50
|First Paragon point
|Renown 1
|Skeletal Mage
|Renown 2
|Skeletal Mage
|Renown 3
|Skeletal Mage
|Renown 4
|Necrotic Carapace
|Renown 5
|Necrotic Carapace
|Renown 6
|Necrotic Carapace
|Renown 7
|Inspiring Leader
|Renown 8
|Hellbent Commander
|Renown 9
|Hellbent Commander
|Rebown 10
|Hellbent Commander
This build is a great one for exploding the corpses of Lilith’s minions, but once you enter the endgame, it may be time for a build with more longevity.
Best Necromancer endgame build
Once you get past level 50 and have seen the ending of Diablo 4, things will then change as you’re into the endgame. This means the build you used to reach this point may no longer be sufficient, and to really make the most of the endgame content, you’ll need an endgame build.
Here’s one of the best endgame Necromancer builds in Diablo 4 currently, the Sever Necromancer:
|Level
|Skill
|2
|Reap
|3
|Enhanced Reap
|4
|Sever
|5
|Enhanced Sever
|6
|Paranormal Sever
|7
|Sever
|8
|Sever
|9
|Sever
|10
|Sever
|11
|Unliving Energy
|12
|Imperfectly Balanced
|13
|Imperfectly Balanced
|14
|Imperfectly Balanced
|15
|Corpse Explosion
|16
|Enhanced Corpse Explosion
|17
|Blighted Corpse Explosion
|18
|Corpse Tendrils
|19
|Enhanced Corpse Tendrils
|20
|Plagued Corpse Tendrils
|21
|Corpse Explosion
|22
|Corpse Explosion
|23
|Corpse Explosion
|24
|Corpse Explosion
|25
|Acolyte’s Reap
|26
|Grim Harvest
|27
|Fueled by Death
|28
|Reaper’s Pursuit
|29
|Gloom
|30
|Gloom
|31
|Gloom
|32
|Terror
|33
|Terror
|34
|Terror
|35
|Shadowblight
|36
|Blood Mist
|37
|Crippling Darkness
|38
|Hewed Flesh
|39
|Hewed Flesh
|40
|Hewed Flesh
|41
|Grim Harvest
|42
|Grim Harvest
|43
|Fueled by Death
|44
|Fueled by Death
|45
|Skeletal Mage Mastery
|46
|Skeletal Mage Mastery
|47
|Skeletal Mage Mastery
|48
|Reaper’s Pursuit
|49
|Reaper’s Pursuit
|50
|Paragon begins
|1 – Renown
|Necrotic Carapace
|2 – Renown
|Necrotic Carapace
|3 – Renown
|Necrotic Carapace
|4 – Renown
|Inspiring Leader
|5 – Renown
|Inspiring Leader
|6 – Renown
|Inspiring Leader
|7 – Renown
|Death’s Embrace
|8 – Renown
|Death’s Embrace
|9 – Renown
|Death’s Embrace
|10 – Renown
|Death’s Reach
Both builds with give you some freedom when it comes to using the Book of the Dead, so select which skills work best for you and your minions. However, we’d also suggest ensuring each of your Skeletal Mages are as tough as possible so they can back you up from a distance, while you either Sever your enemies or explode their corpses from a distance.
Prioritize the health and longevity of your Golem and Skeletal Warriors, so they drop lots of fresh corpses for you to blow up.
Paragon Board
At level 50 you’ll gain access to the Paragon Board to continue building your character to level 100. Here are the boards you need to focus on to maximize the potential of the best endgame Sorcerer build:
- Starting board
- Bone Graft board
- Scent of Death board
- Flesh Eater board
Glyphs
Here are the Glyphs we’d recommend activating as your work through the Paragon board:
- Blood-drinker
- Sacrificial
- Essence
- Control
Endgame item build
Here are the items you should aim to equip for your endgame Necromancer build in Diablo 4:
|Item name
|Item type
|Deathless Visage
|Helm
|Boneweave Armor of Disobedience
|Chest Armor
|Splintering Boneweave Gauntlets
|Gloves
|Temerity
|Pants
|Penitent Greaves
|Boots
|Two-Handed Sword of Grasping Veins
|Main Hand
|Storm Swell Runic Orb
|Offhand
|Chain of Serration
|Amulet
|Ring of Umbral
|Ring 1
|Band of Exposed Flesh
|Ring 2
There’s a lot of diversity in the Necromancer class, so if you’re not feeling the above build, feel free to tweak it to your preference. We’d recommend finding your favorite skills and investing heavily in them so that you’re familiar with your skills and can do more damage early on.
Don’t forget to take advantage of the buffs from other elements, even if you focus on a build that makes primary use of one or two different ones.
In the meantime, check out some of the other Diablo 4 guides we’ve put together for you:
