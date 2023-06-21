Alternative best Necromancer builds in Diablo 4: Leveling & endgame

The Priests of Rathma have become the Necromancer order.

Not feeling our main best Necromancer build in Diablo 4? Then here are some alternative best Necromancer builds for you to sink your undead teeth into, including both leveling and endgame.

Diablo 4 has lots of macabre and sadistic builds that can be created for Sanctuary’s Priests of Rathma, and many will see you safely through the game and into the vast endgame content. While we’ve already covered what we believe to be the best Necromancer build in Diablo 4 for both leveling and endgame, below we’ve included some alternative builds that are also worth your time.

This way, you’ll have a choice when it comes to picking the best builds for the Necromancer in Diablo 4, especially when it comes to choosing a leveling build, or a build to tackle the endgame – which is where the game gets really spicey. Here’s our alternative best Necromancer builds in Diablo 4.

Activision Blizzard The Necromancer has been a favorite since Diablo 2.

Best Diablo 4 Necromancer build for leveling

Diablo 4’s Necromancer has lots of boney builds to use in the current meta, but we found the Blight Corpse Explosion Necromancer to be among the best when it comes to leveling.

Here are the skills you’ll need to select to craft this rather gross but powerful build:

Level Skill 2 Bone Splinters (then Acolytes Reap when able) 3 Bone Splinters (then Enhanced Reap when able) 4 Bone Splinters (then Acolytes Reap) 5 Enhanced Blight 6 Supernatural Blight 7 Initiates Bone Splinters 8 Blight 9 Blight 10 Blight 11 Blight 12 Skeletal Warrior Mastery 13 Skeletal Warrior Mastery 14 Skeletal Warrior Mastery 15 Corpse Explosion 16 Enhanced Corpse Explosion 17 Plagued Corpse Explosion (Then Blighted CE when able) 18 Corpse Tendrils 19 Enhanced Corpse Tendrils 20 Plagued Corpse Tendrils 21 Unliving Energy 22 Imperfectly 23 Imperfectly 24 Imperfectly 25 Army of the Dead 26 Prime Army of the Dead 27 Supreme Army of the Dead 28 Corpse Explosion 29 Corpse Explosion 30 Corpse Explosion 31 Corpse Explosion 32 Grim Harvest 33 Fueled by Death 34 Hewed Flesh 35 Shadowblight 36 Grim Harvest 37 Grim Harvest 38 Hewed Flesh 39 Hewed Flesh 40 Fueled by Death 41 Fueled by Death 42 Reapers Pursuit 43 Gloom 44 Gloom 45 Gloom 46 Terror 47 Terror 48 Terror 49 Crippling Darkness 50 First Paragon point Renown 1 Skeletal Mage Renown 2 Skeletal Mage Renown 3 Skeletal Mage Renown 4 Necrotic Carapace Renown 5 Necrotic Carapace Renown 6 Necrotic Carapace Renown 7 Inspiring Leader Renown 8 Hellbent Commander Renown 9 Hellbent Commander Rebown 10 Hellbent Commander

This build is a great one for exploding the corpses of Lilith’s minions, but once you enter the endgame, it may be time for a build with more longevity.

Blizzard Entertainment Blight is becoming a very useful skill for the Necromancer.

Best Necromancer endgame build

Once you get past level 50 and have seen the ending of Diablo 4, things will then change as you’re into the endgame. This means the build you used to reach this point may no longer be sufficient, and to really make the most of the endgame content, you’ll need an endgame build.

Here’s one of the best endgame Necromancer builds in Diablo 4 currently, the Sever Necromancer:

Level Skill 2 Reap 3 Enhanced Reap 4 Sever 5 Enhanced Sever 6 Paranormal Sever 7 Sever 8 Sever 9 Sever 10 Sever 11 Unliving Energy 12 Imperfectly Balanced 13 Imperfectly Balanced 14 Imperfectly Balanced 15 Corpse Explosion 16 Enhanced Corpse Explosion 17 Blighted Corpse Explosion 18 Corpse Tendrils 19 Enhanced Corpse Tendrils 20 Plagued Corpse Tendrils 21 Corpse Explosion 22 Corpse Explosion 23 Corpse Explosion 24 Corpse Explosion 25 Acolyte’s Reap 26 Grim Harvest 27 Fueled by Death 28 Reaper’s Pursuit 29 Gloom 30 Gloom 31 Gloom 32 Terror 33 Terror 34 Terror 35 Shadowblight 36 Blood Mist 37 Crippling Darkness 38 Hewed Flesh 39 Hewed Flesh 40 Hewed Flesh 41 Grim Harvest 42 Grim Harvest 43 Fueled by Death 44 Fueled by Death 45 Skeletal Mage Mastery 46 Skeletal Mage Mastery 47 Skeletal Mage Mastery 48 Reaper’s Pursuit 49 Reaper’s Pursuit 50 Paragon begins 1 – Renown Necrotic Carapace 2 – Renown Necrotic Carapace 3 – Renown Necrotic Carapace 4 – Renown Inspiring Leader 5 – Renown Inspiring Leader 6 – Renown Inspiring Leader 7 – Renown Death’s Embrace 8 – Renown Death’s Embrace 9 – Renown Death’s Embrace 10 – Renown Death’s Reach

Both builds with give you some freedom when it comes to using the Book of the Dead, so select which skills work best for you and your minions. However, we’d also suggest ensuring each of your Skeletal Mages are as tough as possible so they can back you up from a distance, while you either Sever your enemies or explode their corpses from a distance.

Prioritize the health and longevity of your Golem and Skeletal Warriors, so they drop lots of fresh corpses for you to blow up.

Blizzard Entertainment The Necromancer’s main draw is their minions, but other skills are just as devastating.

Paragon Board

At level 50 you’ll gain access to the Paragon Board to continue building your character to level 100. Here are the boards you need to focus on to maximize the potential of the best endgame Sorcerer build:

Starting board

Bone Graft board

Scent of Death board

Flesh Eater board

Glyphs

Here are the Glyphs we’d recommend activating as your work through the Paragon board:

Blood-drinker

Sacrificial

Essence

Control

Endgame item build

Here are the items you should aim to equip for your endgame Necromancer build in Diablo 4:

Item name Item type ‍Deathless Visage Helm Boneweave Armor of Disobedience Chest Armor Splintering Boneweave Gauntlets Gloves Temerity Pants Penitent Greaves Boots ‍Two-Handed Sword of Grasping Veins Main Hand Storm Swell Runic Orb Offhand Chain of Serration Amulet Ring of Umbral Ring 1 Band of Exposed Flesh Ring 2

There’s a lot of diversity in the Necromancer class, so if you’re not feeling the above build, feel free to tweak it to your preference. We’d recommend finding your favorite skills and investing heavily in them so that you’re familiar with your skills and can do more damage early on.

Don’t forget to take advantage of the buffs from other elements, even if you focus on a build that makes primary use of one or two different ones.

In the meantime, check out some of the other Diablo 4 guides we’ve put together for you:

