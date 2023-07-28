Diablo 4 devs promise significant buffs to Sorcerer after backlash over nerfs

Following the backlash over nerfs introduced in Patch 1.1.0, Diablo 4 devs have assured players that major buffs are coming to the Sorcerer class in the next update.

The Diablo 4 community instantly responded to the 1.1.0 patch with contempt, since many felt the update failed to address widespread complaints.

In addition, players called foul with respect to balance changes targeting the Sorcerer, a class that had already endured unfavorable adjustments.

The 1.1.0 update heavily nerfed the caster class by decreasing the Devouring Blaze passive and reducing any gear-related defensive bonuses players may have hidden up their sleeves. Thankfully, it looks like the next update will tackle these issues and more.

New Diablo 4 Campfire Chat guarantees buffs for Sorcerer class

On Friday, July 28, Blizzard developers streamed another Campfire Chat, this time walking players through the changes coming in Patch 1.1.1.

Nearly halfway through the discussion, the team showcased a preview of the patch’s Sorcerer-dedicated balance adjustments. One such change will concerns Flickering Fire Bolt; previously, Fire Bolt generated Mana when hitting a burning foe. After the update, Fire Bolt will generate two Mana when striking any enemy in any state.

Greater Chain Lightning marks another big improvement, as upgraded Chain Lightning will deal 5% increased damage every time it bounces. (In the video below, the Sorcerer breakdown begins around the 43:00 minute mark and ends at the 48:45 timestamp.)

In terms of the Sorcerer’s passive buffs, Diablo 4 devs specifically pointed to Esu’s Ferocity as a benefactor. The revision will ensure that both of the skill’s bonuses are granted for “three seconds when hitting a Boss with a Critical Strike.”

Moreover, Sorcerer users can look forward to a series of defensive-based revisions, including damage reduction increases to several Glyphs.

A host of other changes will also go live with the launch of Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1. Blizzard plans to deploy the full set of patch notes on Wednesday, August 2; the update’s slated to arrive on Tuesday, August 8.