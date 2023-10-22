Diablo 4 players divided on whether “OP” Ball Lighting Sorc build needs nerfs

After demanding buffs to the Sorcerer class, it seems the magical entity has finally found its place in Season 2, dividing Diablo 4 players.

After a blazing arrival, Diablo 4 ran out of steam after fans realized the lack of features and content to keep the grind alive. Season 1 arrived, yet it left much to be desired amongst the player base, as it was dubbed “filler content” by many.

Season 2 of Diablo has arrived, and the feedback has been majorly positive. Blizzard seems to have hit the mark with the new quality-of-life updates and has seemingly set a strong foundation for the future.

One of the biggest changes in Season 2 came to the Sorcerer class, as the maligned class was dubbed a meme on launch. Fast forward to the present, and fans have wondered if the changes went too far.

New “OP” Sorcerer build divides Diablo 4 fans

As mentioned, the Sorcerer class underwhelmed much of the player base when Diablo 4 released, a sentiment that didn’t improve after a wave of nerfs.

However, Season 2’s Vampiric powers have allowed for the Sorcerer’s Ball Lighting build to do some serious damage. It’s at the point where players are calling for nerfs

Lilith can be a tanky boss that’s fairly hard to deal with for players whose gear isn’t up to snuff, but this player shredded her in a matter of seconds. None of her stages stood a chance, and they essentially took this boss and tossed her in a blender.

The ability to solo her so quickly has certainly raised some eyebrows in the community, with players divided on whether this build needs nerfs in a Reddit post showcasing the build’s strength.

“There’s nerfing something because something is fun, and then there’s nerfing something when it’s absolutely broken and trivializes the whole game, which is this. Should be fixed and brought to other classes’ level.” Another commented, “And people enjoy that? I hate when things are handed to me.”

Despite the cries for nerfs, a majority of the player base defended these changes. One player summarized it perfectly “The one time sorc is strong everyone wants it nerf. This is no different than necro or rogue or Druid one shotting uber Lilith. Anyways the fun is having a broken builds. It’s not a competitive game.”

While players’ are divided on whether this build needs nerfs, the argument that it’s so good that it edges other builds and classes out of viability holds water. Nothing on Sorcerer has been discovered that holds up to the Ball Lighting build’s DPS like this. At least, not yet.

It remains to be seen if the developers try to balance this build out, or if they’ll wait until next Season and change their approach to the Seasonal powers that have made this build so strong.