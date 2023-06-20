GamingDiablo

Alternative best Sorcerer builds in Diablo 4: Leveling & Endgame

diablo 4 sorcererActivision Blizzard

A Sorceress prepares to battle Lilith’s minions.

If you’re not feeling our main best build, here are some alternative best Sorcerer builds in Diablo 4, including both Leveling and Endgame.

Diablo 4 has lots of amazing and varied builds that can be created and many will see you safely through the game and into the vast endgame content. While we’ve already covered what we believe to be the best Sorcerer build in Diablo 4 for both leveling and endgame, below we’ve included some alternative builds that are also worth your time.

Article continues after ad

This way, you’ll have a choice when it comes to picking the best builds for the Sorcerer in Diablo 4 especially when it comes to choosing a leveling build, or a build to tackle the endgame – which is where the game gets really spicey. Here’s our alternative best Sorcerer builds in Diablo 4.

Contents

diablo 4 rogue nerfedBlizzard
Diablo 4 Sorcerer class is the classic elemental wizard class.

Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer build for leveling

Diablo 4’s Sorcerer has lots of shocking and fiery builds to use in the current meta but we found the Firewall Sorcerer to be among the best when it comes to leveling.

Article continues after ad

Here are the skills you’ll need to select and at what level you can do so.

LevelSkill
2Arc Lash
3Enhanced Ark Lash
4Fireball
5Supreme Inferno
6Enhanced Fireball
7Greater Fireball
8Teleport
9Ice Armor
10Frost Nova
11Enhanced Frost Nova
12Mystical Frost Nova
13Hydra
14Enhanced Hydra
15Hydra – First Enchantment Slot
16Hydra
17Enhanced Ice Armor
18Firewall
19Enhanced Firewall
20Mages Firewall
21Firewall
22Firewall
23Firewall
24Firewall
25Inferno
26Prime Inferno
27Fireball
28Fiery Surge
29Endless Pyre
30Warmth – Second Enchantment Slot
31Warmth
32Warmth
33Hydra
34Hydra
35Shatter
36Summoned Hydra
37Align the Elements
38Protection
39Protection
40Protection
41Enhanced Teleport
42Shimmering Teleport
43Frost Nova
44Frost Nova
45Frost Nova
46Frost Nova
47Glass Cannon
48Glass Cannon
49Glass Cannon
50First Paragon point
Renown 1Inner Flames
Renown 2Crippling Flames
Renown 3Crippling Flames
Renown 4Crippling Flames
Renown 5Inner Flames
Renown 6Inner Flames
Renown 7Mana Shield
Renown 8Mana Shield
Renown 9Mana Shield
Rebown 10Endless Pyre

This build is a great one for storming through Sanctuary and slaying Lilith’s minions, but once you enter the endgame, it may be time for a build with more longevity.

diablo 4 campaignActivision Blizzard
The Sorcerer is still a mighty option for the endgame of Diablo 4.

Best Sorcerer endgame build

Once you get past level 50 and have seen the ending of Diablo 4, things will then change as you’re into the endgame. This means the build you used to reach this point may no longer be sufficient, and to really make the most of the endgame content, you’ll need an endgame build.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the best endgame Sorcerer build in Diablo 4 currently, the Ice Shards Sorcerer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

LevelSkill
2Arc Lash
3Enhanced Arc Lash
4Ice Shards
5Enhanced Ice Shards
6Flame Shield
7Greater Ice Shards
8Teleport
9Ice Armor
10Frost Nova
11Enhanced Frost Nova
12Mystical Frost Nova
13Hydra
14Enhanced Hydra
15Fireball – First Enchantment Slot
16Ice Shards
17Ice Shards
18Ice Shards
19Ice Shards
20Invoked Hydra
21Hydra
22Hydra
23Hydra
24Hydra
25Frost Nova
26Frost Nova
27Frost Nova
28Frost Nova
29Enhanced Ice Armor
30Permafrost – Second Enchantment Slot
31Icy Touch
32Frigid Breeze
33Frigid Breeze
34Frigid Breeze
35Avalanche
36Align the Elements
37Protection
38Protection
39Protection
40Enhanced Teleport
41Shimmering Teleport
42Enhanced Flame Shield
43Shimmering Flame Shield
44Elemental Attunement
45Glass Cannon
46Glass Cannon
47Glass Cannon
48Permafrost
49Permafrost
50Paragon begins
1 – RenownIcy Touch
2 – RenownIcy Touch
3 – RenownIcy Veil
4 – RenownIcy Veil
5 – RenownIcy Veil
6 – RenownPrecision Magic
7 – RenownPrecision Magic
8 – RenownPrecision Magic
9 – RenownMana Shield
10 – RenownMana Shield

Paragon Board

At level 50 you’ll gain access to the Paragon Board to continue building your character to level 100. Here are the boards you need to focus on to maximize the potential of the best endgame Sorcerer build:

  • Starting board
  • Elemental Summoner board
  • Burning Instinct board
  • Frigid Fate board
  • Ceaseless Conduit board

Glyphs

Here are the Glyphs we’d recommend activating as your work through the Paragon board:

  • Territorial
  • Flamefeeder
  • Tactician
  • Control
  • Exploit
  • Adept

Endgame item build

Here are the items you should aim to equip for your endgame Sorcerer build in Diablo 4:

Article continues after ad
Item nameItem type
Harlequin CrestHelm
Raiment of the InfiniteChest Armor
Accelerating Boneweave GauntletsGloves
Adventurers Pants of DisobediencePants
Esu’s HeirloomBoots
Savants Silver / Bone Wand of RetributionMain Hand
World Spawn / Storm Swell Runic OrbOffhand
Choker of ControlAmulet
Rapid CircleRing 1
Conceited BandRing 2

There’s a lot of diversity in the Sorcerer class, so if you’re not feeling the above build, feel free to tweak it to your preference. We’d recommend finding your favorite skills and investing heavily in them so that you’re familiar with your skills and can do more damage early on.

Don’t forget to take advantage of the buffs from other elements, even if you focus on a build that makes primary use of one or two different ones.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out some of the other Diablo 4 guides we’ve put together for you:

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

Diablo 4