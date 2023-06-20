Alternative best Sorcerer builds in Diablo 4: Leveling & Endgame

If you’re not feeling our main best build, here are some alternative best Sorcerer builds in Diablo 4, including both Leveling and Endgame.

Diablo 4 has lots of amazing and varied builds that can be created and many will see you safely through the game and into the vast endgame content. While we’ve already covered what we believe to be the best Sorcerer build in Diablo 4 for both leveling and endgame, below we’ve included some alternative builds that are also worth your time.

This way, you’ll have a choice when it comes to picking the best builds for the Sorcerer in Diablo 4 especially when it comes to choosing a leveling build, or a build to tackle the endgame – which is where the game gets really spicey. Here’s our alternative best Sorcerer builds in Diablo 4.

Contents

Blizzard Diablo 4 Sorcerer class is the classic elemental wizard class.

Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer build for leveling

Diablo 4’s Sorcerer has lots of shocking and fiery builds to use in the current meta but we found the Firewall Sorcerer to be among the best when it comes to leveling.

Here are the skills you’ll need to select and at what level you can do so.

Level Skill 2 Arc Lash 3 Enhanced Ark Lash 4 Fireball 5 Supreme Inferno 6 Enhanced Fireball 7 Greater Fireball 8 Teleport 9 Ice Armor 10 Frost Nova 11 Enhanced Frost Nova 12 Mystical Frost Nova 13 Hydra 14 Enhanced Hydra 15 Hydra – First Enchantment Slot 16 Hydra 17 Enhanced Ice Armor 18 Firewall 19 Enhanced Firewall 20 Mages Firewall 21 Firewall 22 Firewall 23 Firewall 24 Firewall 25 Inferno 26 Prime Inferno 27 Fireball 28 Fiery Surge 29 Endless Pyre 30 Warmth – Second Enchantment Slot 31 Warmth 32 Warmth 33 Hydra 34 Hydra 35 Shatter 36 Summoned Hydra 37 Align the Elements 38 Protection 39 Protection 40 Protection 41 Enhanced Teleport 42 Shimmering Teleport 43 Frost Nova 44 Frost Nova 45 Frost Nova 46 Frost Nova 47 Glass Cannon 48 Glass Cannon 49 Glass Cannon 50 First Paragon point Renown 1 Inner Flames Renown 2 Crippling Flames Renown 3 Crippling Flames Renown 4 Crippling Flames Renown 5 Inner Flames Renown 6 Inner Flames Renown 7 Mana Shield Renown 8 Mana Shield Renown 9 Mana Shield Rebown 10 Endless Pyre

This build is a great one for storming through Sanctuary and slaying Lilith’s minions, but once you enter the endgame, it may be time for a build with more longevity.

Activision Blizzard The Sorcerer is still a mighty option for the endgame of Diablo 4.

Best Sorcerer endgame build

Once you get past level 50 and have seen the ending of Diablo 4, things will then change as you’re into the endgame. This means the build you used to reach this point may no longer be sufficient, and to really make the most of the endgame content, you’ll need an endgame build.

Here’s the best endgame Sorcerer build in Diablo 4 currently, the Ice Shards Sorcerer.

Level Skill 2 Arc Lash 3 Enhanced Arc Lash 4 Ice Shards 5 Enhanced Ice Shards 6 Flame Shield 7 Greater Ice Shards 8 Teleport 9 Ice Armor 10 Frost Nova 11 Enhanced Frost Nova 12 Mystical Frost Nova 13 Hydra 14 Enhanced Hydra 15 Fireball – First Enchantment Slot 16 Ice Shards 17 Ice Shards 18 Ice Shards 19 Ice Shards 20 Invoked Hydra 21 Hydra 22 Hydra 23 Hydra 24 Hydra 25 Frost Nova 26 Frost Nova 27 Frost Nova 28 Frost Nova 29 Enhanced Ice Armor 30 Permafrost – Second Enchantment Slot 31 Icy Touch 32 Frigid Breeze 33 Frigid Breeze 34 Frigid Breeze 35 Avalanche 36 Align the Elements 37 Protection 38 Protection 39 Protection 40 Enhanced Teleport 41 Shimmering Teleport 42 Enhanced Flame Shield 43 Shimmering Flame Shield 44 Elemental Attunement 45 Glass Cannon 46 Glass Cannon 47 Glass Cannon 48 Permafrost 49 Permafrost 50 Paragon begins 1 – Renown Icy Touch 2 – Renown Icy Touch 3 – Renown Icy Veil 4 – Renown Icy Veil 5 – Renown Icy Veil 6 – Renown Precision Magic 7 – Renown Precision Magic 8 – Renown Precision Magic 9 – Renown Mana Shield 10 – Renown Mana Shield

Paragon Board

At level 50 you’ll gain access to the Paragon Board to continue building your character to level 100. Here are the boards you need to focus on to maximize the potential of the best endgame Sorcerer build:

Starting board

Elemental Summoner board

Burning Instinct board

Frigid Fate board

Ceaseless Conduit board

Glyphs

Here are the Glyphs we’d recommend activating as your work through the Paragon board:

Territorial

Flamefeeder

Tactician

Control

Exploit

Adept

Endgame item build

Here are the items you should aim to equip for your endgame Sorcerer build in Diablo 4:

Item name Item type Harlequin Crest Helm Raiment of the Infinite Chest Armor Accelerating Boneweave Gauntlets Gloves Adventurers Pants of Disobedience Pants Esu’s Heirloom Boots Savants Silver / Bone Wand of Retribution Main Hand World Spawn / Storm Swell Runic Orb Offhand Choker of Control Amulet Rapid Circle Ring 1 Conceited Band Ring 2

There’s a lot of diversity in the Sorcerer class, so if you’re not feeling the above build, feel free to tweak it to your preference. We’d recommend finding your favorite skills and investing heavily in them so that you’re familiar with your skills and can do more damage early on.

Don’t forget to take advantage of the buffs from other elements, even if you focus on a build that makes primary use of one or two different ones.

