Alternative best Sorcerer builds in Diablo 4: Leveling & Endgame
A Sorceress prepares to battle Lilith’s minions.
If you’re not feeling our main best build, here are some alternative best Sorcerer builds in Diablo 4, including both Leveling and Endgame.
Diablo 4 has lots of amazing and varied builds that can be created and many will see you safely through the game and into the vast endgame content. While we’ve already covered what we believe to be the best Sorcerer build in Diablo 4 for both leveling and endgame, below we’ve included some alternative builds that are also worth your time.
This way, you’ll have a choice when it comes to picking the best builds for the Sorcerer in Diablo 4 especially when it comes to choosing a leveling build, or a build to tackle the endgame – which is where the game gets really spicey. Here’s our alternative best Sorcerer builds in Diablo 4.
Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer build for leveling
Diablo 4’s Sorcerer has lots of shocking and fiery builds to use in the current meta but we found the Firewall Sorcerer to be among the best when it comes to leveling.
Here are the skills you’ll need to select and at what level you can do so.
|Level
|Skill
|2
|Arc Lash
|3
|Enhanced Ark Lash
|4
|Fireball
|5
|Supreme Inferno
|6
|Enhanced Fireball
|7
|Greater Fireball
|8
|Teleport
|9
|Ice Armor
|10
|Frost Nova
|11
|Enhanced Frost Nova
|12
|Mystical Frost Nova
|13
|Hydra
|14
|Enhanced Hydra
|15
|Hydra – First Enchantment Slot
|16
|Hydra
|17
|Enhanced Ice Armor
|18
|Firewall
|19
|Enhanced Firewall
|20
|Mages Firewall
|21
|Firewall
|22
|Firewall
|23
|Firewall
|24
|Firewall
|25
|Inferno
|26
|Prime Inferno
|27
|Fireball
|28
|Fiery Surge
|29
|Endless Pyre
|30
|Warmth – Second Enchantment Slot
|31
|Warmth
|32
|Warmth
|33
|Hydra
|34
|Hydra
|35
|Shatter
|36
|Summoned Hydra
|37
|Align the Elements
|38
|Protection
|39
|Protection
|40
|Protection
|41
|Enhanced Teleport
|42
|Shimmering Teleport
|43
|Frost Nova
|44
|Frost Nova
|45
|Frost Nova
|46
|Frost Nova
|47
|Glass Cannon
|48
|Glass Cannon
|49
|Glass Cannon
|50
|First Paragon point
|Renown 1
|Inner Flames
|Renown 2
|Crippling Flames
|Renown 3
|Crippling Flames
|Renown 4
|Crippling Flames
|Renown 5
|Inner Flames
|Renown 6
|Inner Flames
|Renown 7
|Mana Shield
|Renown 8
|Mana Shield
|Renown 9
|Mana Shield
|Rebown 10
|Endless Pyre
This build is a great one for storming through Sanctuary and slaying Lilith’s minions, but once you enter the endgame, it may be time for a build with more longevity.
Best Sorcerer endgame build
Once you get past level 50 and have seen the ending of Diablo 4, things will then change as you’re into the endgame. This means the build you used to reach this point may no longer be sufficient, and to really make the most of the endgame content, you’ll need an endgame build.
Here’s the best endgame Sorcerer build in Diablo 4 currently, the Ice Shards Sorcerer.
|Level
|Skill
|2
|Arc Lash
|3
|Enhanced Arc Lash
|4
|Ice Shards
|5
|Enhanced Ice Shards
|6
|Flame Shield
|7
|Greater Ice Shards
|8
|Teleport
|9
|Ice Armor
|10
|Frost Nova
|11
|Enhanced Frost Nova
|12
|Mystical Frost Nova
|13
|Hydra
|14
|Enhanced Hydra
|15
|Fireball – First Enchantment Slot
|16
|Ice Shards
|17
|Ice Shards
|18
|Ice Shards
|19
|Ice Shards
|20
|Invoked Hydra
|21
|Hydra
|22
|Hydra
|23
|Hydra
|24
|Hydra
|25
|Frost Nova
|26
|Frost Nova
|27
|Frost Nova
|28
|Frost Nova
|29
|Enhanced Ice Armor
|30
|Permafrost – Second Enchantment Slot
|31
|Icy Touch
|32
|Frigid Breeze
|33
|Frigid Breeze
|34
|Frigid Breeze
|35
|Avalanche
|36
|Align the Elements
|37
|Protection
|38
|Protection
|39
|Protection
|40
|Enhanced Teleport
|41
|Shimmering Teleport
|42
|Enhanced Flame Shield
|43
|Shimmering Flame Shield
|44
|Elemental Attunement
|45
|Glass Cannon
|46
|Glass Cannon
|47
|Glass Cannon
|48
|Permafrost
|49
|Permafrost
|50
|Paragon begins
|1 – Renown
|Icy Touch
|2 – Renown
|Icy Touch
|3 – Renown
|Icy Veil
|4 – Renown
|Icy Veil
|5 – Renown
|Icy Veil
|6 – Renown
|Precision Magic
|7 – Renown
|Precision Magic
|8 – Renown
|Precision Magic
|9 – Renown
|Mana Shield
|10 – Renown
|Mana Shield
Paragon Board
At level 50 you’ll gain access to the Paragon Board to continue building your character to level 100. Here are the boards you need to focus on to maximize the potential of the best endgame Sorcerer build:
- Starting board
- Elemental Summoner board
- Burning Instinct board
- Frigid Fate board
- Ceaseless Conduit board
Glyphs
Here are the Glyphs we’d recommend activating as your work through the Paragon board:
- Territorial
- Flamefeeder
- Tactician
- Control
- Exploit
- Adept
Endgame item build
Here are the items you should aim to equip for your endgame Sorcerer build in Diablo 4:
|Item name
|Item type
|Harlequin Crest
|Helm
|Raiment of the Infinite
|Chest Armor
|Accelerating Boneweave Gauntlets
|Gloves
|Adventurers Pants of Disobedience
|Pants
|Esu’s Heirloom
|Boots
|Savants Silver / Bone Wand of Retribution
|Main Hand
|World Spawn / Storm Swell Runic Orb
|Offhand
|Choker of Control
|Amulet
|Rapid Circle
|Ring 1
|Conceited Band
|Ring 2
There’s a lot of diversity in the Sorcerer class, so if you’re not feeling the above build, feel free to tweak it to your preference. We’d recommend finding your favorite skills and investing heavily in them so that you’re familiar with your skills and can do more damage early on.
Don’t forget to take advantage of the buffs from other elements, even if you focus on a build that makes primary use of one or two different ones.
