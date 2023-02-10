Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season 3, Terror Zones & more

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season 3 is coming, here’s everything we know about our next descent into The Lord of Terror’s realm.

While Blizzard is working on what may be Diablo 3‘s final season, and the mobile game Diablo Immortal, all while working on the upcoming Diablo 4, they’re still supporting Diablo 2: Resurrected which still has a legion of loyal demon-slayers logging in each day.

Ladder is essentially Diablo 2’s version of seasons, but it works a little differently from Diablo 3 or Immortal’s Battle Pass. The game’s 2.6 update will soon be with us and is likely to bring some quality-of-life adjustments and brand-new Terror Zones. Here’s everything coming to the game in the Ladder Season 3.

Blizzard Diablo 2.6 update will be coming soon.

When is Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season 3?

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season 3 will go live on February 16, 2023. This is 24 hour hours after update 2.6 goes live, bringing with it a variety of changes and improvements.

Any characters in Season 2 of Ladder will be transferred to non-ladder groups, essentially making them no-longer seasonal characters.

Any items from the first season of Ladder that are left over in the shared stash will be removed once Season 3’s update arrives, so for any items you want to keep, move them to your inventory – just be aware some items will still be deleted. Items from Season 2 will still be available until the end of Ladder Season 3.

Rune words & Terror Zones

The new Ladder season will introduce eight new rune words which, this time, will be centered around the movement speed and resistance bonuses of the Lord of Terror expansion characters, such as the Druid and the Assassin.

Some rune words and Horadric Cube recipes from earlier seasons will be added to the non-Ladder modes, giving standard characters the chance to use them for the first time. Sundering Charms will also be added to non-seasonal characters.

Terror Zones make a return in Ladder Season 3, but will also now be playable in offline mode for the first time. The Kurast Sewers Terror Zone has been removed in Season 3, but others will be added and expanded.

