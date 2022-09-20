Developers reveal Diablo 4 Closed Beta for late 2022

The fourth entry to the Diablo franchise inches ever closer, with the reveal of the Diablo 4 closed beta. Blizzard developers aim to debut the beta in late 2022, followed by an open beta in 2023. Here is everything to know about the Diablo 4 beta.

On September 19, 2022, the developers released a blog detailing the beta for Diablo 4. The full game is launches on a miscellaneous date in 2023, with an open beta releasing for the public at an earlier date in 2023.

How to play the Diablo 4 Closed Beta

Blizzard is planning a closed beta to help committed players experience the game. However, it’s an invite-only, and there are multiple conditions players must achieve to gain access to the Diablo 4 closed beta in late 2022.

Here are Blizzard’s instructions, provided in their developer blog.

“We’ll be using gameplay data to invite a number of Diablo players who have recently spent significant amounts of time playing the end-game experiences of Diablo II: Resurected, Diablo III and Diablo Immortal.”

The directions continue on:

“Visit the Battle.net website or open the Battle.net launcher.

Click your username that’s displayed in the top right-hand corner of the screen and click ‘Account Settings’ or ‘View Account’ depending on the platform.”

When is the Diablo 4 open beta?

According to Blizzard’s developer blog, the Diablo 4 open beta stages begin in early 2023. This will be more readily available to join, and will likely not be gated by requirements from the prior games. As more information is revealed regarding the Diablo 4 open beta, expect updates here.

Blizzard Entertainment The open beta drops in early 2023

What platform is Diablo 4 Beta on?

The beta will be available for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 consoles. The Diablo 4 Beta supports cross play and cross progression across all platforms. Therefore, players won’t have to struggle too much about which console they want to play on.