Diablo 2 classes tier list: Best characters & builds in Resurrected

Diablo 2’s classes each have their own allure, but what characters and builds are the best coming into Resurrected?
Whether you’re new to Diablo 2 Resurrected or a returning player, it’s always good to have the sweet satisfaction of knowing that you’re playing the best class that you possibly can be.
With everything from the spell slinging Sorceress to the animal menagerie that accompanies the Druid, choosing the right class for you can seem like a pretty daunting task.
If you want to stay ahead of the pack and really stick it to the hordes of hell, here’s all of the Diablo 2 classes ranked in terms of their best builds in Resurrected.
Contents
Best Diablo 2 Resurrected classes
Using information obtained via Maxroll.gg, we’ve listed all heroes of Sanctuary from best to worst. Of course, simply ranking the characters isn’t enough information, so we’ll get into the best builds too.
However, our general Diablo 2 class tier list goes:
It’s important to remember, though, that if you love to play one of the lower tier characters and are having the time of your life shredding hell’s finest then that’s all that matters.
Best Diablo 2 Resurrected Builds
It’s one thing to say that the Paladin is topping the charts, but that’s very much dependant on using the right build. Some builds are simply built better, while others can be a bit more of a struggle to work with.
Below are all of the current best builds, but expect these to change as the seasons progress:
S-Tier
Of course, these are the best builds in the book in terms of raw power:
|Character
|Build
|Sorceress
|Blizzard Sorceress
|Necromancer
|Poison Nova Necromancer
|Necromancer
|Summon Necromancer
|Amazon
|Lightning Javazon
|Paladin
|Hammerdin
|Paladin
|Smite Paladin
|Barbarian
|Goldfind Barbarian
|Barbarian
|Berserk Barbarian
|Assassin
|Lightning Trapsin
A-Tier
If none of the S-Tier builds take your fancy, then A-Tier builds will let you plow through demons pretty quickly, too:
|Character
|Build
|Sorceress
|Fireball Meteor Sorceress
|Sorceress
|Fireball Blizzard Sorceress
|Sorceress
|Fireball Nova Sorceress
|Sorceress
|Frozen Orb Sorceress
|Sorceress
|Lightning Sorceress
|Druid
|Wind Druid
|Paladin
|Zeal Paladin
|Paladin
|Dream Paladin
|Assassin
|Kicksin
B-Tier
While none of these builds are awful, each has more drawbacks than they do positives. If one of them really appeals to you and you want to make it work we suggest you go for it, but on the whole, these are pretty average builds at the moment:
|Character
|Build
|Assassin
|Fire Trapsin
|Assassin
|Fireblast Assassin
|Druid
|Fury Druid
|Druid
|Fire Druid
|Necromancer
|Bone Spear Necromancer
|Nercomancer
|Corpse Explosion Necromancer
|Sorceress
|Zeal Sorceress
|Barbarian
|Whirlwind Barbarian
|Barbarian
|Warcry Barbarian
|Barbarian
|Frenzy Barbarian
|Sorceress
|Meteorb Sorceress
|Sorceress
|Bear Sorceress
|Amazon
|Poison Javazon
C-Tier
As we wade further into uncharted territory, these are the builds we recommend only using if you know the game inside and out:
|Character
|Build
|Druid
|Fire Claw Druid
|Assassin
|Whirlwind Assassin
|Assassin
|Vampire
|Sorceress
|Firewall Sorceress
|Amazon
|Physical Bowazon
|Barbarian
|Wolf Barbarian
|Amazon
|Physical Javazon
|Druid
|Rabies Druid
|Assassin
|Bladesin
|Sorceress
|Meleeress
Some of the tier list data came from Maxroll.gg, with a few of our own choices thrown in there, too!
So that’s it for Diablo 2’s best classes coming into Resurrected. Remember, though, this list is just a guideline, and you should play the game however you want to! Looking for more advice, though? Here’s our list of guides:
