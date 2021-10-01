 Diablo 2 classes tier list: Best characters & builds in Resurrected - Dexerto
Diablo

Diablo 2 classes tier list: Best characters & builds in Resurrected

Published: 1/Oct/2021 17:40

by Lauren Bergin
Diablo 2 Resurrected tier list amazon and druid stand against forest city background
Blizzard Entertainment, Dexerto

Diablo 2’s classes each have their own allure, but what characters and builds are the best coming into Resurrected? 

Whether you’re new to Diablo 2 Resurrected or a returning player, it’s always good to have the sweet satisfaction of knowing that you’re playing the best class that you possibly can be.

With everything from the spell slinging Sorceress to the animal menagerie that accompanies the Druid, choosing the right class for you can seem like a pretty daunting task.

If you want to stay ahead of the pack and really stick it to the hordes of hell, here’s all of the Diablo 2 classes ranked in terms of their best builds in Resurrected.

Contents

Diablo 2 Resurrected
Blizzard Entertainment
Diablo 2 Resurrected has seven heroes to choose from, but which one is the best?

Best Diablo 2 Resurrected classes

Using information obtained via Maxroll.gg, we’ve listed all heroes of Sanctuary from best to worst. Of course, simply ranking the characters isn’t enough information, so we’ll get into the best builds too.

However, our general Diablo 2 class tier list goes:

  1. Paladin
  2. Sorceress
  3. Necromancer
  4. Assassin
  5. Barbarian
  6. Amazon
  7. Druid

It’s important to remember, though, that if you love to play one of the lower tier characters and are having the time of your life shredding hell’s finest then that’s all that matters.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Mephisto
Blizzard Entertainment
Now that you know which characters will send Mephisto back to hell, it’s time to work out which build to use.

Best Diablo 2 Resurrected Builds

It’s one thing to say that the Paladin is topping the charts, but that’s very much dependant on using the right build. Some builds are simply built better, while others can be a bit more of a struggle to work with.

Below are all of the current best builds, but expect these to change as the seasons progress:

S-Tier

Of course, these are the best builds in the book in terms of raw power:

Character Build
Sorceress Blizzard Sorceress
Necromancer Poison Nova Necromancer
Necromancer Summon Necromancer
Amazon Lightning Javazon
Paladin Hammerdin
Paladin Smite Paladin
Barbarian Goldfind Barbarian
Barbarian Berserk Barbarian
Assassin Lightning Trapsin

A-Tier

If none of the S-Tier builds take your fancy, then A-Tier builds will let you plow through demons pretty quickly, too:

Character Build
Sorceress Fireball Meteor Sorceress
Sorceress Fireball Blizzard Sorceress
Sorceress Fireball Nova Sorceress
Sorceress Frozen Orb Sorceress
Sorceress Lightning Sorceress
Druid Wind Druid
Paladin Zeal Paladin
Paladin Dream Paladin
Assassin Kicksin

B-Tier

While none of these builds are awful, each has more drawbacks than they do positives. If one of them really appeals to you and you want to make it work we suggest you go for it, but on the whole, these are pretty average builds at the moment:

Character Build
Assassin Fire Trapsin
Assassin Fireblast Assassin
Druid Fury Druid
Druid Fire Druid
Necromancer Bone Spear Necromancer
Nercomancer Corpse Explosion Necromancer
Sorceress Zeal Sorceress
Barbarian Whirlwind Barbarian
Barbarian Warcry Barbarian
Barbarian Frenzy Barbarian
Sorceress Meteorb Sorceress
Sorceress Bear Sorceress
Amazon Poison Javazon

C-Tier

As we wade further into uncharted territory, these are the builds we recommend only using if you know the game inside and out:

Character Build
Druid Fire Claw Druid
Assassin Whirlwind Assassin
Assassin Vampire
Sorceress Firewall Sorceress
Amazon Physical Bowazon
Barbarian Wolf Barbarian
Amazon Physical Javazon
Druid Rabies Druid
Assassin Bladesin
Sorceress Meleeress

Some of the tier list data came from Maxroll.gg, with a few of our own choices thrown in there, too!

So that’s it for Diablo 2’s best classes coming into Resurrected. Remember, though, this list is just a guideline, and you should play the game however you want to! Looking for more advice, though? Here’s our list of guides:

