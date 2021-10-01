Diablo 2 classes tier list: Best characters & builds in Resurrected

Diablo 2’s classes each have their own allure, but what characters and builds are the best coming into Resurrected?

Whether you’re new to Diablo 2 Resurrected or a returning player, it’s always good to have the sweet satisfaction of knowing that you’re playing the best class that you possibly can be.

With everything from the spell slinging Sorceress to the animal menagerie that accompanies the Druid, choosing the right class for you can seem like a pretty daunting task.

If you want to stay ahead of the pack and really stick it to the hordes of hell, here’s all of the Diablo 2 classes ranked in terms of their best builds in Resurrected.

Advertisement

Contents

Best Diablo 2 Resurrected classes

Using information obtained via Maxroll.gg, we’ve listed all heroes of Sanctuary from best to worst. Of course, simply ranking the characters isn’t enough information, so we’ll get into the best builds too.

However, our general Diablo 2 class tier list goes:

It’s important to remember, though, that if you love to play one of the lower tier characters and are having the time of your life shredding hell’s finest then that’s all that matters.

Best Diablo 2 Resurrected Builds

It’s one thing to say that the Paladin is topping the charts, but that’s very much dependant on using the right build. Some builds are simply built better, while others can be a bit more of a struggle to work with.

Advertisement

Below are all of the current best builds, but expect these to change as the seasons progress:

Of course, these are the best builds in the book in terms of raw power:

Character Build Sorceress Blizzard Sorceress Necromancer Poison Nova Necromancer Necromancer Summon Necromancer Amazon Lightning Javazon Paladin Hammerdin Paladin Smite Paladin Barbarian Goldfind Barbarian Barbarian Berserk Barbarian Assassin Lightning Trapsin

If none of the S-Tier builds take your fancy, then A-Tier builds will let you plow through demons pretty quickly, too:

Character Build Sorceress Fireball Meteor Sorceress Sorceress Fireball Blizzard Sorceress Sorceress Fireball Nova Sorceress Sorceress Frozen Orb Sorceress Sorceress Lightning Sorceress Druid Wind Druid Paladin Zeal Paladin Paladin Dream Paladin Assassin Kicksin

While none of these builds are awful, each has more drawbacks than they do positives. If one of them really appeals to you and you want to make it work we suggest you go for it, but on the whole, these are pretty average builds at the moment:

Advertisement

Character Build Assassin Fire Trapsin Assassin Fireblast Assassin Druid Fury Druid Druid Fire Druid Necromancer Bone Spear Necromancer Nercomancer Corpse Explosion Necromancer Sorceress Zeal Sorceress Barbarian Whirlwind Barbarian Barbarian Warcry Barbarian Barbarian Frenzy Barbarian Sorceress Meteorb Sorceress Sorceress Bear Sorceress Amazon Poison Javazon

As we wade further into uncharted territory, these are the builds we recommend only using if you know the game inside and out:

Character Build Druid Fire Claw Druid Assassin Whirlwind Assassin Assassin Vampire Sorceress Firewall Sorceress Amazon Physical Bowazon Barbarian Wolf Barbarian Amazon Physical Javazon Druid Rabies Druid Assassin Bladesin Sorceress Meleeress

Some of the tier list data came from Maxroll.gg, with a few of our own choices thrown in there, too!

So that’s it for Diablo 2’s best classes coming into Resurrected. Remember, though, this list is just a guideline, and you should play the game however you want to! Looking for more advice, though? Here’s our list of guides:

Diablo 2: Best builds for Amazon in Resurrected | Diablo 2 Barbarian: Best builds for Resurrected | Diablo 2 Druid: Best builds for Resurrected | Diablo 2 Necromancer: Best builds for Resurrected | Diablo 2 Paladin: Best builds for Resurrected | Diablo 2 Sorceress: Best builds for Resurrected