Diablo Immortal Forgotten Nightmares update: gameplay changes, release date, & more

Diablo Immortal’s next major update, known as Forgotten Nightmares, is coming soon. Here’s everything we know.

Diablo Immortal’s 1.5.5 patch went live several weeks ago and was one of the game’s fortnightly mini-updates. Now, it seems that a much bigger patch is upon us in the Forgotten Nightmares update. Interestingly, Blizzard isn’t referring to this as update 1.5.6, so we’ll refer to it solely as Forgotten Nightmares here.

Here’s everything we know about the update and all the changes it will bring to the game when it launches.

Yes, but it will go live after the server maintenance that starts on September 27, from 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. PDT for Oceania, China, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe Servers, and on September 28 from 1:00 a.m.–3:00 a.m. PDT for servers in the Americas.

Once the maintenance has finished on September 28, 2022, the Forgotten Nightmares update will be live.

Diablo Immortal Forgotten Nightmares details

Forgotten Nightmares is considered the “first Major Update” for Diablo Immortal and will bring with it a new dungeon known as the Silent Monastery, the chance to win the Gloomguide’s Prize item set, and something known as the Castle Cyrangar Warband exploration system.

Castle Cyrangar will work a lot like the Warband system but is intended to replace it. Castles will work in a similar way to Camps, but many of the co-op requirements (such as needing to slay a certain amount of monsters together) will be replaced with more solo-play-friendly objectives. This way, players can dip in and out of multiplayer as they choose and still earn the same rewards.

For a more detailed explanation of how Castle Cyrangar will work, check out the below video from the devs:

It will be interesting to see if Diablo Immortal also transitions away from a reliance on micro-transactions and into a more gameplay-centric rewards system. Of course, many fans felt that the early version of the game was too pay-to-win in nature.

As Blizzard has confirmed Diablo 4 won’t feature this style of play, many fans are hoping Diablo Immortal can learn from such errors and evolve into a better experience.

