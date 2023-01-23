Diablo 2 Resurrected patch 2.6: 5 new Runewords revealed and explained

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s 2.6 patch update, coming alongside Season 3, is rumored to hit their Public Testing Realm (PTR). Here is everything players need to know.

Season 3 is expected in mid-February, and so far it brings five new Runewords that can be combined into specific socketed items, granting new magical properties for the player’s character.

Five new Runewords were officially revealed by Diablo 2 content creator MacroBioBoi in his video on January 20. These are all three-socket-helm Runewords using Shale and Io, with the last being the resistance-type rune of the player’s choice.

So, let’s take a look at the new Runewords that have been revealed and what they will do.

Cure: With the Tal rune giving it poison resistance, it will automatically give 30 resistance and can roll between 10-30, allowing up to 60 resistance.

Hearth: The Thul rune gives this cold resistance allowing up to 60 resistance for cold and absorption that will roll between 10-15.

Ground: The Ort rune will give lightning resistance following the same rolling, up to 60 resistance to lightning with a 10-15 roll for absorption of the same.

Temper: The Ral rune gives the player up to 60 fire resistance and 15 absorption, paired with 20% faster recovery and chance for up to 100% enhanced defense, allowing early-to-mid-level builds a better chance to comfortably farm in many different builds.

Bulwark: The Sol rune allows this one for up to 100% enhanced defense, a flat damage reduction with maximum life, and additional vitality allowing for early-game builds to compete and keep you in the fight longer.

All of these Diablo 2 helmets can be built into Barbarian and Druid, enhancing melee builds for players to progress into Hell Terror Zones. The runes needed for those helmets can all be found on Nightmare’s Countess.

How to join the Diablo 2: Resurrected PTR

Go to your Battle.net desktop app

Navigate to Diablo II: Resurrected on the left-hand side

Click on the drop-down menu above the ‘Play’ button and click the PTR Diablo II

It will then begin installing the PTR for you to join

While there is no definite start date currently available for the new Diablo 2 PTR, it is speculated it will be made available to players in the near future. This will allow fans to test things out for themselves.

When it is released, it is expected to run for roughly two weeks, if the developers follow the same pattern as their previous PTRs. Fans will have plenty of time to try out the new builds and help with any bugs or issues found along the way.