How to prepare for Destiny 2’s The Final Shape

Destiny 2 is quickly approaching its end. The Final Shape is launching in the coming months with a whole bunch of new changes that’ll shake up the game as we know it, here’s how to best prepare.

The Final Shape is practically the end of Destiny 2 as we know it. With a new campaign, new prismatic subclasses, and much more, the game is completely changing into something new.

Are you looking to prepare for the end? We’ve got you covered.

Destiny 2 best ways to prepare for The Final Shape

Below you can find all the ways to prepare for The Final Shape. From spending legendary shards to farming certain weapons, and completing the Pantheon, this is everything you should do before the DLC launches on June 4, 2024.

Grab Remaining Exotics

Optimizing your build is one of the best ways to play in Destiny 2. Having a ridiculously strong Guardian lets you go on power trips like no other, decimating enemies and bosses alike.

Bungie Grabbing exotics from expansions past can be a huge assistance in The Final Shape.

Exotics are key to building optimization in Destiny 2 and will continue to be with Into The Light. Therefore it’s a good idea to run through your collections and pick up any older exotics you haven’t grabbed yet, as you never know what changes may suddenly make them meta again.

Maxing Upgrade Materials

Like other new seasons and expansions in Destiny 2, you’ll need to upgrade your power and gear once more with The Final Shape. That means you’ll need as much upgrade material as you can physically get your hands on. Enhancement Cores, Prisms, Ascendant Alloys, and Shards are all worth farming for the moment, so you should ensure you have the maximum amount before The Final Shape launches.

Spend your Legendary Shards

All Legendary Shards will be completely removed with the launch of The Final Shape. If you’re a veteran player you likely have a heap of these stockpiled from dismantling legendary gear. You’ll want to spend as much of this currency as you possibly can before it all disappears, so converting it into whatever you might need is a good idea.

Unlock Strand completely

Bungie It’s a good idea to unlock all of the remaining fragments of Strand if you haven’t done so already.

The Strand subclass was dropped during the Lightfall DLC and offers a new Darkness subtype. In order to unlock more of the Strand fragments, however, Guardians need to grab Strand Meditations, which can only be farmed on Neomuna. You’ll want to have absolutely everything at your disposal when The Final Shape drops, so completing Strand on your main or alts is recommended.

Hoard Bounties

Bounty Hoarding is not an uncommon strategy among Destiny 2 players. The idea is you want to complete as many bounties as possible but don’t turn them in for rewards. This lets you bank experience as you can claim them all as soon as The Final Shape drops, giving you a nice boost in artifact power and season rank.

Clean Your Vault

The Final Shape is giving us more Vault space, which is perfect for all the new weapons and gear being released with the new expansion. This means it’s a great idea to clear out some of the less powerful items in your inventory. It’s important to remember that Bungie is sunrising many older weapons, so keep that in mind whilst doing your spring cleaning.

Grab the Gift of the Thunder Gods

Bungie Grabbing the Gift of the Thunder Gods will greatly boost your power if you haven’t played recently.

If you haven’t been playing Destiny recently, one way to bring you to max power is the Gift of the Thunder gods. This will boost your character up to 1810, letting you participate in any content that you want. You can also use this to increase your alt characters’ power, which will help out when you need to hoard bounties.

Farm Artifice Armor

Artifice armor is the strongest version of legendary armor available. Offering a bonus slot that can add three points to your chosen stat makes it ridiculously important for build crafting. If you want to achieve the perfect build for your Guardian, you’ll want to be grabbing as many rolls of it as you can.

Bungie Dungeons like Ghosts of the Deep on Master difficulty will award you Artifice Armor.

Farming Artifice armor requires completing the featured dungeon on Master difficulty, which rotates between Grasp of Avarice, Duality, Spire of the Watcher, and Ghosts of the Deep.

Bright Dust Gifts

Bungie Bungie is offering Guardians a gift of bright dust each week, so make sure to pick it up.

Bungie has been handing out Bright Dust each week in the Eververse store. This campaign will run until The Final Shape, so it’s a good idea to grab the gift while you’re running around in-game. The Final Shape will drop with a heap of new cosmetics too, which will eventually be sold for Bright Dust.

Complete the Pantheon

The Pantheon is Bungie’s new boss gauntlet entering with Into The Light. The quests associated with this new mode have been data mined to reward players with two exotic raid weapons. Because of this, you’ll want to make sure to complete the quests to get your hands on these weapons, as you never know what might become meta with the sandbox changes.

Farm Onslaught Weapons

Onslaught is another new mode introduced with Into The Light. The waved-based PvE mode sees Guardians take on hoards of enemies, all in the name of the new Brave arsenal weapons. These reissued weapons are incredibly powerful and are worth chasing after if you want the god roll or special limited-time cosmetic.

Bungie Onslaught is reprising some of Destiny 2’s best weapons.

While Onslaught won’t be going away with The Final Shape, the Brave arsenal will be a welcome addition against the new challenges in the expansion.

