Destiny 2 The Final Shape Preload guide: Dates, size & more

Destiny 2 The Final Shape will be released on June 4, 2024. Here is a guide on preloading the new expansion beforehand so that you can play it on launch without any delays.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape is the end of the Light vs Darkness saga that began in 2015. During these 10 years, Guardians have been through numerous adventures, slain Gods, and protected the world several times. One final task remains as the Witness is attempting to destroy the Universe from inside the Traveler, and it’s up to you to stop it.

However, to do that, you’ll need to be able to jump into The Final Shape expansion on launch. Thankfully, you have the option to preload the game, so that you do not have to spend your time downloading while others make their way to the Pale Heart.

Here is all you need to know about preloading Destiny 2 The Final Shape, to make sure you get to play the new expansion as soon as possible.

Bungie Destiny 2 The Final Shape will soon be available for preload.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape preload size

The preload size for Destiny 2 The Final Shape is big, especially on Steam and The Epic Games Store. Here are the storage requirements to preload the upcoming expansion:

PS4: 129.31 GB

PS5: 143.81 GB

Xbox One: 139.52 GB

Xbox Series S/X: 165.82 GB

Steam: 299.70 GB

EGS: 279.66 GB

Microsoft Store: 156.22 GB

If you are confused about the preload size on PC, there is nothing to worry about. Once the preload begins on Steam and the Epic Games Store, Destiny 2 will create two copies of itself. Upon completing the installation, the old copy will be deleted, reducing its size to 155 GB.

For those intimidated by the download size here on Steam and EGS, a possible solution is to put some of your data on an external drive and transfer the files back to your computer once you’ve got the game fully installed.

When does Destiny 2 The Final Shape preload begin?

Destiny 2 The Final Shape preload begins on June 3, 2024. This is when Destiny 2 will go offline for 24-hour maintenance. The preload will begin right after maintenance begins, giving you a whole day to download the expansion.

The times at which it becomes available are as follows:

10 AM PT

1 PM ET

5 PM GMT

These times are the same for all platforms, namely PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

How to preload Destiny 2 The Final Shape

PlayStation

Here is how you can preload the game on PlayStation:

Navigate to Destiny 2

Tap on Options

Select “Check for Updates”

Xbox

Here is how you can preload the game on Xbox

Press the Xbox button on your controller

Follow the Path Profile & system > Settings > System > Updates

Check the box for “ Keep my Games and Apps up to date “

“ This will automatically update Destiny 2 with The Final Shape update

PC

If you are on PC, irrespective of Steam, Epic Games Store, or Microsoft Store, follow the steps:

Open your desired launcher after maintenance begins

Click on Destiny 2

Click on Update

For more on Destiny 2 check out these guides on using Legendary Shards and all Vaulted content for The Final Shape. You can also check out new Exotics, The Final Shape Editions, and raid release date.