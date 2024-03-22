GamingDestiny

All returning weapons in Destiny 2 Into The Light

Kurt Perry
Midnight Coup, a legendary hand cannon returning in Destiny 2 Into The Light.

Into The Light bridges the gap between Season of the Wish and The Final Shape, bringing with it a range of both new and returning weapons. In anticipation of Into The Light, we’ve detailed all the reissued weapons coming in the update that you can look forward to.

The Into The Light update is coming in April marking the Lightfall expansion’s last hurrah before The Final Shape is released.

Leading up to Into The Light’s launch, Bungie has done a variety of developer live streams, and some Eververse bundles have been leaked. These have given us insight into the legacy weapons that will be returning and getting reissued in the upcoming update.

With that said, here are all the weapons you can look forward to wielding once again once Into The Light is released.

Destiny 2 Into The Light: Every confirmed reissued weapon

These are all the weapons that are returning with the Into The Light update:

  • Blast Furnace
  • Falling Guillotine
  • Hammerhead
  • Hung Jury SR4
  • Luna’s Howl
  • Midnight Coup
  • The Recluse

Blast Furnace

Blast Furnace pulse rifle in Destiny 2.Bungie
  • Weapon Type: Pulse Rifle
  • Weapon Frame: Aggressive
  • Element: Kinetic
  • Last Appearance: Season 5

Falling Guillotine

Falling Guillotine sword in Destiny 2.Bungie
  • Weapon Type: Sword
  • Weapon Frame: Vortex
  • Element: Void
  • Last Appearance: Season 11

Hammerhead

The Hammerhead machine gun in Destiny 2.Bungie
  • Weapon Type: Machine Gun
  • Weapon Frame: Adaptive
  • Element: Void
  • Last Appearance: Season 5

Hung Jury SR4

Hung Jury SR4 scout rifle in Destiny 2.Bungie
  • Weapon Type: Scout Rifle
  • Weapon Frame: Precision
  • Element: Kinetic
  • Last Appearance: Season 20

Luna’s Howl

Luna's Howl hand cannon in Destiny 2.Bungie
  • Weapon Type: Hand Cannon
  • Weapon Frame: Precision
  • Element: Solar
  • Last Appearance: Season 4

Midnight Coup

Midnight Coup hand cannon in Destiny 2.Bungie
  • Weapon Type: Hand Cannon
  • Weapon Frame: Precision
  • Element: Solar
  • Last Appearance: Season 1

The Recluse

The Recluse SMG in Destiny 2.Bungie
  • Weapon Type: Submachine Gun
  • Weapon Frame: Rapid-Fire
  • Element: Void
  • Last Appearance: Season 6

Those are all the returning weapons coming with Into The Light we know about so far. We’ll be sure to keep this article updated with more reissued weapons once they are revealed.

