All returning weapons in Destiny 2 Into The Light

Into The Light bridges the gap between Season of the Wish and The Final Shape, bringing with it a range of both new and returning weapons. In anticipation of Into The Light, we’ve detailed all the reissued weapons coming in the update that you can look forward to.

The Into The Light update is coming in April marking the Lightfall expansion’s last hurrah before The Final Shape is released.

Leading up to Into The Light’s launch, Bungie has done a variety of developer live streams, and some Eververse bundles have been leaked. These have given us insight into the legacy weapons that will be returning and getting reissued in the upcoming update.

With that said, here are all the weapons you can look forward to wielding once again once Into The Light is released.

Destiny 2 Into The Light: Every confirmed reissued weapon

These are all the weapons that are returning with the Into The Light update:

Blast Furnace

Falling Guillotine

Hammerhead

Hung Jury SR4

Luna’s Howl

Midnight Coup

The Recluse

Blast Furnace

Bungie

Weapon Type: Pulse Rifle

Pulse Rifle Weapon Frame: Aggressive

Aggressive Element: Kinetic

Kinetic Last Appearance: Season 5

Falling Guillotine

Bungie

Weapon Type: Sword

Sword Weapon Frame: Vortex

Vortex Element: Void

Void Last Appearance: Season 11

Hammerhead

Bungie

Weapon Type: Machine Gun

Machine Gun Weapon Frame: Adaptive

Adaptive Element: Void

Void Last Appearance: Season 5

Hung Jury SR4

Bungie

Weapon Type: Scout Rifle

Scout Rifle Weapon Frame: Precision

Precision Element: Kinetic

Kinetic Last Appearance: Season 20

Luna’s Howl

Bungie

Weapon Type: Hand Cannon

Hand Cannon Weapon Frame: Precision

Precision Element: Solar

Solar Last Appearance: Season 4

Midnight Coup

Bungie

Weapon Type: Hand Cannon

Hand Cannon Weapon Frame: Precision

Precision Element: Solar

Solar Last Appearance: Season 1

The Recluse

Bungie

Weapon Type: Submachine Gun

Submachine Gun Weapon Frame: Rapid-Fire

Rapid-Fire Element: Void

Void Last Appearance: Season 6

Those are all the returning weapons coming with Into The Light we know about so far. We’ll be sure to keep this article updated with more reissued weapons once they are revealed.