Destiny 2 players despise “icky” Festival of the Lost MTX

The Destiny 2 community has become deeply upset by the state of the looter shooter’s microtransactions with Festival of the Lost 2023 once again bringing back Event Cards.

Beginning in Solstice 2022, Bungie expanded seasonal events by introducing Event Cards. For the cost of 1,000 Silver – roughly $10 USD – players could earn upgraded rewards during the event.

These premium rewards range from sparrows to ghost shells and even Legendary Shaders. It’s been an unpopular feature since it was introduced but now the playerbase has had enough.

Frustrated by Destiny 2’s increasingly aggressive monetization, Guardians have now spoken out against Bungie pushing them to make a change.

Festival of the Lost Event Card slammed by Destiny 2 community

An upset Destiny 2 player posted a lengthy critique of Destiny 2’s use of paid Event Cards on Reddit, specifically in regard to its return in Festival of the Lost.

The post opens: “Event Pass Is Just Disappointing And One Of The Worst Monetization Options I Have Ever Seen… The Event Pass in Destiny 2 has always been something that has made feel incredibly icky about the game. The game is good but the monetization is just… wrong at so many points.”

“10 bucks to spend the tokens you earn from doing challenges. Don’t buy the 10 dollar pass? Tough luck, no spending those tokens. Challenges themselves award you with a few cosmetic rewards but not enough to actually be worthwhile,” OP continued tearing apart this controversial form of MTX.

After comparing event cards unfavorably to what competitors like Halo Infinite and Warframe offer, the post concludes: “TLDR: The event pass is scummy and not worthwhile in any way imo and I do hope they hope they change it up but probably never will as they probably make a lot of money out of it.”

The post resonated with several Guardians: “Yep – I used to buy event cosmetics occasionally when there was one I really liked (Witch Broom sparrow, Shackled Ghost). Direct purchase, no grind necessary, and not bundled with other shit I don’t want. Paying for the event pass bundle and then having to grind on top of that, ain’t happening.”

“Is anyone actually buying these? Ships and sparrows are a dime a dozen and a shader isn’t worth the price of the dark below,” another player responded questioning the value Event Cards offer.

Although the overwhelming majority of posts were against Event Cards, some Guardians opted to defend Bungie. These posts focused on the cosmetic-only aspect of the Event Pass and encouraged those critical to simply not buy it.