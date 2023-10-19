Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023 Event Card: Rewards, price & is it worth it?

It’s that spooky time of the year again and Bungie is celebrating by bringing back a long-running seasonal event. Festival of the Lost 2023 returns in Destiny 2 and this is our breakdown of everything the Event Card offers and if it’s even worth purchasing.

Seasonal events have been an important part of Destiny 2 for years offering a fantastic opportunity for players to celebrate and earn unique rewards.

However, since Solstice 2022 some Guardians have begun to speak out against these events due to the introduction of paid Event Cards. Adding another form of microtransactions to Destiny 2, these premium cards let players grind out more rewards for a cost.

They remain controversial but given all of the feedback has Bungie used this opportunity to change up the Festival of the Lost Event Card or is it much the same as its predecessors? We’re here to answer just that.

Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost 2023 Event Card price

The Festival of the Lost 2023 Event Card can be purchased for 1,000 Silver, the equivalent of $10.00 USD, £8.49, or €10.00.

Bungie The most appropriate Silver bundle to buy the Festival of the Lost 2023 Event Card is 1000 (+100).

Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost 2023 Event Card rewards

Guardians who purchase the Festival the Lost 2023 Event Card gain immediate access to the Festival of the Lost Event Pack containing the following cosmetic items:

Vampiric Pose emote

emote Sugary Staple sparrow

sparrow Roseate Gleam shader

Furthermore, as you play through the Festival of the Lost event you will earn Event Tickets by completing challenges. These Event Tickets can be spent on these premium rewards:

Cobwebbed Projection ghost projection – 1 Event Ticket

ghost projection – 1 Event Ticket Sugar Rush transmit effect – 1 Event Ticket

transmit effect – 1 Event Ticket Imprecise Snack emote – 5 Event Tickets

emote – 5 Event Tickets Confection Shell ghost shell – 8 Event Tickets

Bungie The Festival of the Lost 2023 Event Card instantly rewards three cosmetic items when purchased.

Is Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost 2023 Event Card worth it?

The value of any transaction is going to vary from player to player, but the general consensus is that the Festival of the Lost Event Card is not worth purchasing.

For $10.00 USD you are effectively getting an emote, sparrow, and shader with a handful of further cosmetics if you play enough of the event.

Earning all 16 Event Tickets can be a decent grind, especially for a more casual player. While none of the event challenges are individually all that difficult when combined they add up.

The question then is if you are enthusiastic about spending $10.00 to purchase the right to farm cosmetic items. Some Guardians will no doubt believe the shader and sparrow alone is value enough but we suspect most players are best saving their money.

