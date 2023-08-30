Destiny 2 Season of the Witch: Are the Seasonal Weapons worth crafting?

There are a range of new craftable weapons in Season 22, but which are actually worth your time and resources? This is everything you need to know about the seasonal weapons for Destiny 2 Season of the Witch.

While Raids and Dungeons tend to offer the best weapons they aren’t the only source of top-tier guns in Destiny 2. From time to time, Bungie drops some beauties that are well worth crafting in the seasonal pool too.

For example, Season of Defiance saw Perpetualis, Raconteur, and Royal Executioner become some of the best options in their respective archetypes. Equally, Until Its Return, Rapacious Appetite, and Different Times arrived in Season of the Deep.

Now it’s Season of the Witch’s turn to give Destiny 2 players more guns to farm but which ones are actually worth crafting?

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch: Seasonal Weapons, ranked

There are six new weapons introduced in Season of the Witch with all of them being craftable and having their own set of unique perks. These weapons share the same Origin Trait – Head Rush – which improves Handling and Reload Speed if you stand up after crouching for two or more seconds.

This is our rankings of the Season of the Witch seasonal weapons, tiered and graded based on how they perform against the competition:

6. Eleatic Principle (C-)

Bungie Eleatic Principle Arc Machine Gun in Destiny 2.

This Arc LMG is better than some players give it credit for but at the end of the day, it’s a 900 RPM Machine Gun without a self-loading perk. This results in Eleatic Principle emptying its magazine far too quickly to be practical. If you want to use an Arc Machine Gun, Thunderlord still reigns king.

PvE God Roll: Ensemble/Eddy Current + Target Lock

Ensemble/Eddy Current + Target Lock PvP God Roll: Zen Moment + Target Lock

5. Kept Confidence (C+)

Bungie Kept Confidence Strand Hand Cannon in Destiny 2.

The first 140 RPM Strand Hand Cannon should have been a bigger deal, especially following Destiny 2’s Hand Cannon buff in Season of the Witch. However, it disappoints with a weak perk pool that offers very little in PvE. However, it’s still a solid option in PvP where it feels surprisingly strong.

PvE God Roll: Killing Wind + Multikill Clip/Pugilist

Killing Wind + Multikill Clip/Pugilist PvP God Roll: Quickdraw/KIlling Wind + Eye of the Storm/Multikill Clip

4. Locus Locutus (B)

Bungie Locus Locutus Stasis Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2.

Good top slot snipers aren’t easy to come by so the Locus Locutus is a welcome addition to the seasonal weapon pool. It’s arguably the best Stasis Sniper Rifle for PvE in Destiny 2 as High Ground offers a passive DPS perk that can be triggered solo, something Thoughtless doesn’t have.

PvE God Roll: Overflow + Firing Line/High Ground/Headstone

Overflow + Firing Line/High Ground/Headstone PvP God Roll: Keep Away/Surplus + Opening Shotz

3. Semiotician (B+)

Bungie Semiotician Strand Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2.

After the disaster that was Crowning Duologue, Season of the Witch offers a much better Strand Rocket Launcher. Semiotician can roll the fantastic combo of Field Prep and Bipod, raising its reserves up to a staggering 18 rockets. Even better, Field Prep synergizes with its Origin Trait for rapid reloading.

PvE God Roll: Field Prep + Bipod/Explosive Light

Field Prep + Bipod/Explosive Light PvP God Roll: Impulse Amplifier + Hatchling

2. The Eremite (A)

Bungie The Eremite Solar Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2.

A rare new High-Impact Frame has been added and it’s a damn good one. The Eremite has access to the buffed Envious Assassin plus the new Heal Clip perk and both Reservoir Burst and Controlled Burst in the fourth slot. This is no doubt a top-tier choice for a PvE Fusion Rifle while remaining competitive in PvP

PvE God Roll: Envious Assassin/Lead From Gold/Heal Clip + Controlled Burst/Reservoir Burst

Envious Assassin/Lead From Gold/Heal Clip + Controlled Burst/Reservoir Burst PvP God Roll: Slickdraw + Golden Tricorn

1. Brya’s Love (S-)

Bungie Brya’s Love Void Scout Rifle in Destiny 2.

Although Doom of Chelchis beats out Brya’s Love as the best Void Scout Rifle in Destiny 2 it’s impressive that a seasonal gun can even compete against a Raid-exclusive drop. This is an incredible option for Void builds in PvE and for shutting down lanes in PvP.

PvE God Roll: Keep Away/Rapid Hit + Explosive Payload/Destabilizing Rounds

Keep Away/Rapid Hit + Explosive Payload/Destabilizing Rounds PvP God Roll: No Distractions/Keep Away/Rapid Hit + Explosive Payload

That’s everything you need to know about the seasonal weapons for Season of the Witch in Destiny 2. For more useful tips and tricks consider checking out some of our other Destiny content:

