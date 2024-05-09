Get this meta Destiny 2 Exotic while The Witch Queen is still free

With Destiny 2’s past expansions being made free until The Final Shape now is the perfect time to get the best Exotics weapons from each DLC, and there’s one clear standout from The Witch Queen.

The Witch Queen introduced multiple Exotics that still see use to this day. Some great examples include Parasite which excels at Atraks-1, and Dead Messenger which remains one of the most underrated weapons in Destiny 2.

However, the standout by far is Osteo Striga. The Kinetic SMG is a phenomenal Exotic weapon that fires a stream of toxic projectiles that automatically lock onto targets. These projectiles poison combatants and can even spread to other nearby enemies.

To trigger the poison bursts all you have to do is get a final blow or land a few precision hits. The effect is extremely easy to activate yet deals some of the most impressive AOE damage in the game. When it comes to add clear Exotic weapons, Osteo Striga outclasses everything else.

Another strength of Osteo Striga is that it’s a primary weapon. This means that it has infinite ammo so there’s no need to worry about ammo economy. This is one of the big advantages it has over other amazing add clear weapons like Forbearance and Ager’s Scepter.

Although Osteo Striga is excellent on its own it can be made even better by using Necrotric Grip. These Warlock Exotic gauntlets increase both the poison damage dealt by Osteo Striga and help it spread more easily.

Getting Osteo Striga does require some work as it can’t be made until after completing The Witch Queen campaign. Once the expansion’s main story is finished, you’ll receive Osteo Striga’s crafting pattern which can be used to shape it in the Enclave.