Destiny 2’s most iconic weapons now feel incredible thanks to buff

Destiny 2 has recently buffed hand cannons against enemies, and the changes feel amazing.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch has landed, and things seem to be pretty bright for the game right now. Response to this week’s reveal of The Final Shape has been generally pretty positive, and players seem to be enjoying Season 22.

To go along with the launch, the game has seen the customary patch land and with that, a shake-up to the sandbox. Within those notes, Hand Cannons saw a sizeable buff in PvE, with the most important notes being:

Increased damage against minor combatants (red bars) by 20%.

Increased damage against major combatants (orange bars) by 75%.

Hand Cannons are probably the most iconic weapon type in Destiny, with players loving popping the heads of nasty aliens with them since the launch of the franchise in 2014. The title is full of them too, from exotics to legendaries – Destiny and Hand Cannons just work well together.

This buff has made it so killing rank-and-file enemies feels much better now, and players can live out that gunslinger fantasy far more easily.

Hand Cannon changes are a massive W

light.gg/ Bungie It’s worth trying out some old favorites with the Hand Cannon buffs.

In a Reddit thread titled “Hand Cannons feel so good”, with over 1k upvotes as of writing, players are sending an outpouring of love for the buff. One Redditor commented: “My favorite part of the update.”

Another said: “The damage bump to majors should be a go-to buff for struggling precision archetypes. It feels incredibly nice, being able to deal with majors on the same level as minors.”

A particular Solar Exotic also seems to be performing well. “Sunshot goes hard in the new seasonal activities, especially with the added density”, said a Redditor.

When Hand Cannons feels good, then Destiny 2 often feels good in tandem. Here’s hoping that those who have been waiting for something like this feel satisfied with such a nice bump in power for the weapon type.