Destiny 2 Banshee-44 weapons: Weekly inventory, daily guns, what to buy

Every week the Gunsmith offers a range of new guns for sale. This can include great rolls, hard to acquire weapons, and occasionally even meta firearms. Here’s everything you need to know about Banshee-44 and which weapons are worth buying this week.

With so many weapons no longer available it can be frustrating at times to buildcraft in Destiny 2. There’s nothing worse than finding out the gun you want was either only available in a past season or is impossible to farm.

Thankfully, Destiny 2 does offer a couple of methods to help players get around this. Alongside Xur’s weekly stock, Banshee-44 is one of the few ways players can acquire rare and interesting gun rolls.

This is everything you need to know about Banshee-44, including which weapons you should be buying from the Gunsmith this week (July 11 – 18).

Contents

Bungie Banshee will occasionally sell top-tier weapons like the Harsh Language grenade launcher.

How does Banshee-44 work in Destiny 2?

Banshee-44’s stock is refreshed alongside the weekly reset at 5 PM GMT/10 AM PT/1 PM ET every Tuesday. The next weekly reset will take place on July 18.

Some of Banshee-44’s featured stock changes daily with the rolls and guns sold rotating every day. It’s important to check Banshee’s stock daily to make sure you don’t miss out on a potential god roll.

The guns sold by Banshee are mostly random but there are some limitations. He will always sell at least three weapons capable of utilizing the Season Artifact’s anti-Champion perks. For Season of the Deep, these are Auto Rifle, Scout Rifle, Hand Cannon, Glaive, and Trace Rifle.

Destiny 2 Banshee-44: Weapons List

Weekly Rotation (July 11 – July 18)

Below are all of Banshee-44’s weapons available from his weekly rotation. For the first two slots, the recommended trait to use is highlighted with an Asterix (*).

Typhon GL5 Countermass, Quick Launch* Augmented Drum*, Mini Frags Demolitionist Adrenaline Junkie Fugue-55 Corkscrew Rifling*, Polygonal Rifling Extended Mag*, Alloy Magazine Steady Hands Firing Line Krait Hammer-forged Rifling, Smallbore* Armor-piercing Rounds, Ricochet Rounds* Subsistence Focused Fury Gallu RR3 Chambered Compensator, Hammer-forged Rifling* Steady Rounds*, Alloy Magazine Heating Up Turnabout Lunulata-4b Agile Bowstring, Tactile String* Carbon Arrow Shaft*, Natural Fletching No Distractions Turnabout Nesreddin Hungry Edge, Honed Edge* Enduring Guard, Swordmaster’s Guard* Energy Transfer Whirlwind Blade

Featured Daily Rotation (July 14 – 15)

Below are Banshee-44’s weapons available from his featured daily rotation. The exact rolls are not listed as they change multiple times a day, rotating at 00:00 & 17:00 UTC daily.

Firefright (Kinetic Auto Rifle)

(Kinetic Auto Rifle) Nezarec’s Whisper (Arc Glaive)

(Arc Glaive) IKELOS_HC_V1.0.3 (Void Hand Cannon)

(Void Hand Cannon) Taipan-4FR (Void Linear Fusion Rifle)

(Void Linear Fusion Rifle) Glissando-47 (Strand Scout Rifle)

What Banshee-44 weapons to buy in Destiny 2 (July 11 – 18)

From his weekly rotation, we recommend the following weapons:

Krait: A strong 720 RPM Auto Rifle that has Smallbore, Ricochet Rounds, & Subsistence. Solid in PvP and above-average in PvE.

A strong 720 RPM Auto Rifle that has Smallbore, Ricochet Rounds, & Subsistence. Solid in PvP and above-average in PvE. Typhon GL5: A decent Heavy Grenade Launcher with Demolitionist & Adrenaline Junkie working well together. Synergizes with builds that rely on grenades for damage and ad clear.

From his daily rotation, we recommend the following weapons:

Nezarec’s Whisper: This isn’t anything too special but Glaives can be tough to come by and this is one of just two Arc Glaives in Destiny 2, with the other being locked behind Trials of Osiris.

That’s everything you need to know about Banshee-44 in Destiny 2. For more Destiny tips & tricks consider checking out some of our other guides:

