Destiny 2 Season of Plunder challenges: All seasonal challenges for Season 18

Destiny 2’s seasonal challenges are back, offering plenty of rewards to help level your season pass, so here’s how to earn plenty of Bright Dust and XP in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder Seasonal Challenges.

Destiny 2‘s Season of Plunder is here, and that means there’s a new Season Pass and Seasonal Artifact to level up. Thankfully, the game’s weekly seasonal challenges are a great way to power through the levels.

These arrive in batches each week, and award XP, the occasional weapon, and Bright Dust — a free-to-earn currency that lets players buy the game’s premium items in a rotating section of the store.

Here’s every Season of Plunder seasonal challenge so far.

Bungie Ready to be a pirate, Guardian?

Destiny 2 seasonal challenges for Season of Plunder

Throughout the season, players can expect ten weeks of Destiny 2 seasonal challenges. Some are simple, like completing a series of Strikes or Crucible matches, while others ramp up to completing the Nightfall on Grandmaster difficulty or winning matches in Trials of Osiris.

Expect things to be fairly simple, to begin with at least, before adding much tougher challenges in the weeks to come.

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Challenges (Seasonal)

Challenge Requirements Starfarer Complete all of the Season of Plunder Seasonal Challenges

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Challenges week 1

Challenge Requirements Successful Expedition Obtain Plundered Umbral Energy from bonus chests in Expedition. Antiquarian Return the first relic to the H.E.L.M. Also, defeat combatants on Europa. Defeating combatants with a Fusion Rifle will award bonus progress. Fire Discipline Complete Ketchcrash activities and activate cannons aboard the deck of your Ketch. Shaper I Shape three unique Seasonal weapons. Europa Activities On Europa, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. Taking All Challenges Complete weekly playlist challenges. Long-Range Calibration Calibrate long-range weapons — Pulse Rifles, Bows, Trace Rifles — on Europa. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors. Dredgin’ Up Victory Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins. Flourish of Power Defeat Guardians in the Mayhem playlist with Super abilities. The Fallen Fall Defeat Fallen combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Those are all of the current Destiny 2 Season of Plunder challenges, but we’ll update the list every week at Weekly Reset. For more on Destiny 2, check out more of our guide content.

