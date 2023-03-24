Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Raid Master difficulty: Start date & rewards

Destiny 2 likes to add a testing challenge to its raids in the form of Master difficulty. The Root of Nightmares Raid is receiving its Raid Master version, and we’ve got everything you need to know.

Root of Nightmares is the latest raid in Bungie’s sci-fi shooter and comes courtesy of the Destiny 2: Lightfall content expansion. The dust has long since settled on the world’s first winners, now comes the time of the Master Raid.

Some Destiny 2 players have cited Root of Nightmares as being one of the easier raids that Destiny 2 has thrown at them, but now it’s time for the true test.

The ante is about to be upped and the stakes are going to be raised. If you want to prove yourself as an expert Guardian in the game, then let’s fill you in on the Root of Nightmares Raid Master update.

Bungie is set to launch the Master difficulty for the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Raid with the weekly reset, so expect it to go live on March 28, 2023. The update normally drops at 10AM PT/ 1PM ET / 5PM GMT, so that should be when you’ll finally be able to take on the advanced assignment.

What is Raid Master difficulty in Destiny 2?

Raid Master difficulty is a much harder version of a regular Destiny 2 Raid due to a number of different circumstances including the addition of Champions, level caps, and more.

While Bungie has said that the Master Raid won’t be harder than the Contest Mode that ran on Day One, do expect it to be punishing. The Master Raid is 1840, and Guardians will get no benefits once they are 1820. This means even if you power level higher, no matter what you are going to be 20 levels below the enemies.

This is designed to test the grit and resilience of Destiny 2 Fireteams and players will get hit hard, and often – but there are rewards for doing so, which we’ll touch on below.

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Raid Master: Rewards

If you choose to undertake the Master Raid and complete the more fiendish take on Root of Nightmares, then players will be able to claim a special piece of armor with dynamic enhancements, an Adept weapon, as well as Triumph progress toward the sought-after Root of Nightmares Raid Seal if you decide to do the weekly challenges.

You’ll also get bragging rights too – who doesn’t want that? But tangible rewards are the cream of the crop and what keep Destiny 2 players plugging away in these Master Raids.

Master difficulty is expected to be another tough and grueling endeavor even for hardened Destiny 2 players. If you enjoyed this guide and want to know more about Destiny 2: Lightfall and the game in general, we have more content right here:

