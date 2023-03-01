How long is Destiny 2 Lightfall? Main campaign length & side content rundown

Just how long is Destiny 2 Lightfall? While everyone’s experience will differ, we’ve got a full rundown on how long the main campaign should take you to complete along with a look at bonus side content too.

If you’ve played through a Destiny 2 expansion before, you likely know what to expect in terms of new content on offer. While the main campaign kicks it all off, there’s always plenty left to grind through after credits roll.

From new activities on Neomuna to the upcoming Root of Nightmares Raid, Lightfall is no different. But just how long does it take to clear the campaign and reach this endgame phase?

Article continues after ad

We’ve got you covered below with a full rundown on how long the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign really is.

Bungie Lightfall’s main campaign falls in line with previous campaign durations.

How long is Destiny 2 Lightfall? Main campaign runtime explained

The Lightfall campaign in Destiny 2 should take you anywhere between the 5-7 hour mark depending on difficulty. If you play through on Classic, you should have an easier time blitzing through most missions. But if you opt for Legendary difficulty, you may be looking at a more time-consuming experience.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

With eight story missions to get through, along with a number of bonus objectives in-between, there’s a fair bit to do before reaching the end credits. But Lightfall’s overall runtime falls in line with previous Destiny 2 campaigns, so it won’t be anything too out of the ordinary for experienced Guardians.

Article continues after ad

How long is Destiny 2 Lightfall with all side content?

It’s impossible to quantify the true duration of Lightfall’s endgame in Destiny 2, much like previous expansions. Given there’s a wealth of activities to check out, power levels to grind, and of course, the Root of Nightmares Raid on the horizon, there’s still plenty left for Guardians to see and do.

As always, just how much you put into the experience is your choice and yours alone. You could feel satisfied just a few hours after the main story winds down, or you might be a completionist looking to spend hundreds of hours ticking off every little thing. It’s ultimately down to you and your playstyle.