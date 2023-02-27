Destiny 2 Lightfall’s Root of Nightmares Raid reveal fuels Nezarec speculation

Destiny 2’s new Raid is Root of Nightmares, and fans are sure that Nezarec will be involved once the six-man activity goes live in Lightfall.

Destiny 2 Lightfall is set for release on February 28. Fans are clamoring for as much early information as they can get and Bungie’s latest reveal confirms that players are headed back to The Witness’ playground in the Root of Nightmares.

This update lends credit to swirling rumors of long-time background villain Nezarec making his true debut, and if it’s real, fans are in for a nightmare of a time.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares Raid details

Root of Nightmares will take players inside The Witness’ Pyramid ship for an all-out brawl against a growing threat.

Many fans have theorized that this association with dreams and nightmares is hinting at the involvement of Nezarec, a character who has plagued the shadows of the game, only having a minor involvement in key story events.

This is the person whose body players needed to collect and hide away from The Witness once upon a time. He was also partially turned into a tea to end Osiris’ coma at one point as well.

As we explained in our theory breakdown, Nezarec is also responsible for summoning the ‘Nightmare’ enemies from Shadowkeep, for which the Raid appears to draw its name.

The official description also hints that there’s something older than old that the Guardians need to dispose of.

“Ferried from an unknown time and place, a haunting presence has been detected. We must now confront the ancient threat growing at our doorstep,” it reads.

While it’s not 100% clear that Nezarec will be taking up arms just yet, fans can expect to head back to the Moon for another epic showdown.

Root of Nightmares will open on March 10 and remain in contest mode for 48 hours.