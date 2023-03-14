More Guardians cleared Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares at launch than all other raids combined

Destiny 2 players have absolutely demolished the latest raid in Lightfall, with more clears on contest mode than all other raids combined.

The most recent raid to be released into Destiny 2 with Lightfall has been completed. With the day 1 race being completed rather swiftly, Guardians were quick to note that the raid seemed particularly easy.

The Root of Nightmares takes place on a pyramid ship, where Guardians face off against the resurrected version of Nezarec. The raid itself has 4 encounters, similar to previous raids such as Vow of the Disciple and Deep Stone Crypt. It seems, however, that mechanics are more simplified for this raid, due to the speed at which raid racers were able to complete the encounters.

New statistics have revealed that the raid for Lightfall was exceedingly simpler than the other raids before it, as the number of clears skyrocketed in comparison to the other raids. The Root of Nightmares was cleared a staggering number of times just within the first 48 hours, making it by far the most cleared raid of all time in Destiny history.

The Root of Nightmares was cleared so many times that it actually had more clears than all of the previous raids combined. With a total of 197,762 clears within the first 48 hours, The Root of Nightmares swept all other raids in terms of clears. Alongside this, the raid had one of the highest clear rates of all Destiny raids with a 44.355% clear rate on both days one and two.

It’s worth noting that these numbers took place on contest mode, which elevated the difficulty due to the higher power of the raid encounter. Since that time the raid’s difficulty has been reduced, meaning that clearing the encounters will become even easier for those who missed out.

Many players pointed out how easy the raid was, particularly for a day one or two experience, with many Guardians feeling as though they over-prepared. However, a fair few commenters were happy with the raid being easier and believed that the higher clear rate was a good indication for the game.