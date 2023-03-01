Every Armor Charge Mod in Destiny 2 Lightfall

The Armor Charge modification system is the new version of mods for Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion, bringing about various new ways to buildcraft in the looter shooter.

Buildcrafting has become one of the key foundations of Destiny 2, as an MMO Bungie wants players to be able to craft and customize their builds to their own playstyle. In the past, Destiny 2 had several modification systems such as Charged with Light and Elemental Wells to accomplish this. However, with the release of Lightfall Bungie has streamlined the system overall, incentivizing players to experiment more with their builds.

This streamlined feature has come in the form of the Armor Charge system, which combines both the Elemental Wells and Charged with Light mods. These mods grant Armor Charges when players collect Orbs of Power, which can be generated in various ways depending on what mods players have equipped. Armor Charges will be held on the player for a certain period of time as a buff, allowing them to spend it on whatever they see fit.

It’s important to know what mods are out there, so you can best understand what mods work well, and how they synergize with each other. With that being said, here’s every single armor charge mod in Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Armor Charge Mods

Helmet

Radiant Light (Costs 1 Energy)

Casting your super causes nearby allies to also increase their current Armor Charge by 1. Allies that have a different subclass element from you increase Armor Charge by 2.

Cannot be stacked.

Powerful Friends (Costs 1 Energy)

Collecting an Orb of Power causes nearby allies to crease their current Armor Charge by 1.

Cannot be stacked.

Font of Wisdom (Costs 3 Energy)

Collecting an Orb of Power causes you to gain 1 temporary Armor Charge.

You gain a bonus to Intellect while you have any Armor Charge. Armor Charges decay over time.

Can be stacked with diminishing returns.

Arms

Grenade Kick Start (Costs 3 Energy)

Collecting an Orb of Power causes you to gain 1 temporary Armor Charge.

When your grenade energy is fully expended, you gain grenade energy. Additionally, your Armor Charge is consumed and you gain additional grenade energy for each Armor Charge.

Can be stacked with diminishing returns.

Font of Focus (Costs 3 Energy)

Collecting an Orb of Power causes you to gain 1 temporary Armor Charge.

You have a bonus to discipline while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time.

Can be stacked with diminishing returns.

Melee Kick Start (Costs 3 Energy)

Collecting an Orb of Power causes you to gain 1 temporary Armor Charge.

When your melee energy is fully expended, you gain melee energy. Additionally, your Armor Charge is consumed and you gain additional melee energy for each Armor Charge.

Can be stacked with diminishing returns.

Font of Vigor (Costs 3 Energy)

Collecting an Orb of Power causes you to gain 1 temporary Armor Charge.

You have a bonus to strength while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time.

Can be stacked with diminishing returns.

Chest

Emergency Reinforcement (Costs 3 Energy)

Collecting an Orb of Power causes you to gain 1 temporary Armor Charge.

When your shields become broken, you gain temporary damage reduction.

Consumes 3 or more stacks of Armor Charge, granting a longer duration to the damage reduction for each charge consumed.

Can be stacked with diminishing returns.

Font of Endurance (Costs 3 Energy)

Collecting an Orb of Power causes you to gain 1 temporary Armor Charge.

You have a bonus to resilience while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time.

Can be stacked with diminishing returns.

Charged Up (Costs 3 Energy)

Increases the maximum amount of Armor Charge you can carry by 1.

Can be stacked.

Legs

Stacks on Stacks (Costs 4 Energy)

Picking up an Orb of Power grants you 1 additional stack of Armor Charge.

Kinetic Weapon Surge (Costs 3 Energy) – Collecting an Orb of Power causes you to gain 1 temporary Armor Charge.

Your Kinetic weapons gain a small bonus to damage while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time.

Can be stacked with diminishing returns.

Arc Weapon Surge (Costs 3 Energy)

Collecting an Orb of Power causes you to gain 1 temporary Armor Charge.

Your Arc weapons gain a small bonus to damage while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time.

Can be stacked with diminishing returns.

Solar Weapon Surge (Costs 3 Energy)

Collecting an Orb of Power causes you to gain 1 temporary Armor Charge.

Your Solar weapons gain a small bonus to damage while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time.

Can be stacked with diminishing returns.

Void Weapon Surge (Costs 3 Energy)

Collecting an Orb of Power causes you to gain 1 temporary Armor Charge.

Your Void weapons gain a small bonus to damage while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time.

Can be stacked with diminishing returns.

Stasis Weapon Surge (Costs 3 Energy)

Collecting an Orb of Power causes you to gain 1 temporary Armor Charge.

Your Stasis weapons gain a small bonus to damage while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time.

Can be stacked with diminishing returns.

Strand Weapon Surge (Costs 3 Energy)

Collecting an Orb of Power causes you to gain 1 temporary Armor Charge.

Your Strand weapons gain a small bonus to damage while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time.

Can be stacked with diminishing returns.

Font of Agility (Costs 3 Energy)

Collecting an Orb of Power causes you to gain 1 temporary Armor Charge.

You have a bonus to mobility while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time.

Can be stacked with diminishing returns.

Class Armor

Utility Kickstart (Costs 3 Energy)

Collecting an Orb of Power causes you to gain 1 temporary Armor Charge.

When your class ability energy is fully expended, you gain class ability energy. Additionally, our Armor Charge is consumed and you gain additional class ability for each energy stack.

Can be stacked with diminishing returns.

Font of Restoration (Costs 3 Energy)

Collecting an Orb of Power causes you to gain 1 temporary Armor Charge.

You have a bonus to recovery while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time.

Can be stacked with diminishing returns.

Time Dilation (Costs 3 Energy)

Your decaying Armor Charge has a longer duration.

Can be stacked with diminishing returns.

Empowered Finish (Costs 3 Energy)

Finisher final blows grant you 1 temporary Armor Charge when you have none.

Can be stacked.

Finishers (Costs 1 Energy Each) – Cannot be stacked.

Collecting an Orb of Power causes you to gain 1 temporary Armor Charge.

Restorative Finisher – When you use a finisher, you gain a portion of energy for your least-recharged ability. Consumes 2 stacks of Armor Charge.

Special Finisher – Finishers generate Special ammo for the whole fireteam. Consumes 3 stacks of Armor Charge.

One-Two Finisher – Finishers restore melee abilities. Consumes 3 or more stacks of Armor Charge, granting additional energy for each charge consumed.

Bulwark Finisher – Finisher final blows generate an Overshield. Consumes 3 or more stacks of Armor Charge, granting additional energy for each charge consumed.

Healthy Finisher – Finishers heal you. Consumes 1 stack of Armor Charge.

Snapload Finisher – Finishers reload all your weapons. Consumes 1 stack of Armor Charge.

Explosive Finisher – Finishers restore grenades. Consumes 3 or more stacks of Armor Charge, granting additional energy for each charge consumed.

Utility Finisher – Finishers restore class abilities. Consumes 3 or more stacks of Armor Charge, granting additional energy for each charge consumed.

Benevolent Finisher – Using a finisher on a combatant spawns Orbs of Power for your allies. Consumes 3 stacks of Armor Charge.