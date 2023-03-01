How to unlock new Strand subclasses in Destiny 2 Lightfall

If you’re eager to grapple your way into the future of Destiny 2 with the new Strand subclasses, here’s a full rundown on how to acquire the powers in Lightfall.

While Lightfall comes with a wide array of new content, be it the exciting campaign or challenging endgame activities like the Root of Nightmares Raid, a new subclass is always one of the biggest draws.

Given they’re often few and far between, the arrival of Strand is bound to completely shake things up across the board in Destiny 2. From powerful new abilities to overhauled movement systems, there’s plenty to wrap your head around.

So if you’re just jumping in and looking to get your hands on the new Strand subclasses, here’s how it’s done in the Lightfall expansion.

Bungie New Strand subclasses are now available in Destiny 2 with the release of Lightfall.

How to unlock Strand subclasses in Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion

Unlocking new Strand subclasses in Destiny 2 is as simple as playing through the Lightfall campaign. By beginning the new story and playing the First Contact mission, you’ll immediately start unlocking new Strand subclass powers.

You won’t have access to each full subclass right away, however, as you gradually acquire new upgrades and abilities throughout the eight-mission campaign. But by grinding through the narrative, you’ll have your Guardian’s Strand subclass locked down in no time.

This same method applies to all characters, regardless of if you main Hunter, Warlock, or Titan. All Strand subclasses begin to unlock in the same way just by playing through the Lightfall campaign.

So that’s all there is to it. There’s no lengthy sidequest or obtuse challenge to grind, just a campaign to play through at your own pace in Destiny 2’s newest expansion.