Destiny 2 buyer’s guide: Which DLC to buy in 2024

Are you a new or returning player to Destiny 2? Confused by all the various expansions and DLC to buy? We break it down for you.

Over six years since its launch, Destiny 2 has amassed a staggering amount of DLC expansions, seasons, and content. For new players, knowing what you need to buy can be extremely intimidating. This comprehensive guide will explain every major expansion in detail so you can spend your money wisely.

The best Destiny 2 DLC to buy: Legacy Collection & Lightfall

If you’re a new player looking to jump into the full Destiny 2 experience, we recommend buying Lightfall + Annual pass plus The Legacy Collection.

Article continues after ad

Lightfall + Annual Pass

Bungie

For Guardians who already know they love Destiny 2 and want to jump into the Lightfall expansion before The Final Shape, we highly recommend getting the Lightfall + Annual Pass.

Article continues after ad

This is the latest expansion available.

This includes everything in the standard Lightfall expansion, plus the four season passes for Year 6 content (Seasons 20-23). You gain access to seasonal storylines, Exotic weapons, activities, weapon ornaments, and any ongoing content released up until The Final Shape.

The annual pass also comes bundled with a few bonus cosmetic items including Exotic emotes, emblems, a sparrow, and guardian shell skin.

Article continues after ad

For dedicated players intending to dive into Destiny 2 long-term and wanting to catch up on past content or get ready for upcoming Seasons, getting the Annual Pass upfront with Lightfall is great value.

Article continues after ad

What’s included in the Legacy Collection:

Bungie

The Legacy Collection includes three major past expansions:

In the Legacy Collection, you gain access to all of the content from these three past expansions. This includes three unique campaigns, three expansive raids, and the Pit of Heresy dungeon also to conquer.

Article continues after ad

Combined with Lightfall, the latest expansion offers a new cyberpunk destination on Neptune, Strand powers, another exhilarating raid, and insight into Destiny’s future. This collection delivers the complete world of Destiny 2 for one great price.

Picking up the Legacy Collection and Lightfall is the definitive way for new Guardians to dive into several years’ worth of content and be fully up-to-date for the next chapters in Bungie’s saga. You get access to almost everything substantial in one fell swoop.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Final Shape

Destiny 2’s next expansion, The Final Shape was delayed until the middle of the year. Originally set to release in February, it’s now delayed due to a change in plans by Bungie.

It’s available for pre-order and is set to cap off the current story in Destiny 2.

What’s included in each Destiny 2 DLC?

Shadowkeep

This expansion brings the Moon destination while having guardians confront the nightmarish “phantoms” of familiar foes. You get things like The Garden of Salvation raid, Pit of Heresy dungeon, and more included.

Article continues after ad

Beyond Light

The excellent Beyond Light campaign takes place on the frosty moon of Europa. Here you unlock the darkness-powered Stasis subclass for new build options and ice powers. It adds the Deep Stone Crypt raid, new strikes, Clovis Bray Exoscience facility destination, Exotic quests for Salvation’s Grip and The Lament, and much more.

Article continues after ad

The Witch Queen

Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion adds the Throne World destination, introducing Weapon Crafting so you can perfect your favorite guns, the explosive glaive weapon type, an unrelenting raid in Vow of the Disciple, and most importantly – an intensely satisfying campaign against deceptive Hive ruler Savathûn. It’s a must-play for the cinematic story alone.

Article continues after ad

Lightfall

The most recent expansion has you face off against nightmarish forces threatening a stunning cyber city on Neptune called Neomuna. It adds the Strand subclass which utilizes threads and grappling hooks for unique traversal and crowd control builds. The campaign sees the return of Emperor Calus as a villain. It also includes a new destination to explore, weapons, raids, dungeons, and a reprised classic raid – Crota’s End.

Article continues after ad

What is Destiny 2 Vaulted Content?

Bungie will sometimes “vault” Destiny 2 by removing it from the game. Currently, this includes the original campaign, Forsaken, and some other older additions.

Article continues after ad

You can find more about that in our dedicated guide.

Best PvP weapons | Destiny 2 Promo Codes | Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Rewards | Infamy Ranks Guide | Glory Ranks Guide | Current Xur location | Current Trials of Osiris map | Iron Banner countdown

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.