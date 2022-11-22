TechGaming

Destiny 2 expansion prices slashed up to 75% off on Gamebillet

Black FridayDestinyDestiny 2: The Witch Queen
destiny 2 black friday

The upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, and the previous entries are all on sale this Black Friday over at Gamebillet.

Wake up, Guardian, it’s time to shoot about a dozen of the same enemies. No, we also don’t know why everyone – including yourself – keeps playing it. Something about dopamine hits and loot.

Online retailer Gamebillet has reduced the prices of pretty much everything to do with Destiny 2 this Black Friday, including the upcoming expansion Lightfall, due out next year.

Get up to 75% off at Gamebillet

Getting the right expansions can be a little bit of a headache, but if you’re starting out, we recommend grabbing The Witch Queen and Legacy packs. This will get you into all the available content.

Article continues after ad

If you’re after the ‘Seasons’, where the story continues and gives you access to the battle pass, we probably recommend purchasing The Witch Queen’s Deluxe Edition. This will unlock a few extras and give you access to Season 19 once it begins on December 6.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Unfortunately, it does mean that you’ll miss most of Seasons 17 and 18, so if you’d like to save some cash and buy into Season 19 when it starts, grab the regular pack.

Every Destiny 2 expansion on sale for Black Friday

As of right now, here are all the deals that you can get on Destiny 2 expansion packs:

Destiny 2 expansion packPriceReduction
Lightfall + Annual Pass81.2919%
Lightfall40.9918%
The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition33.8458%
The Witch Queen16.8458%
The Legacy Collection16.2473%
Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack12.3451%
Beyond Light9.9467%
Shadowkeep6.7973%
Forsaken Pack6.4974%

Lightfall releases February 28, 2023, and you can find out all about the upcoming next step in Bungie’s MMO either in its own dedicated hub, or find all the latest about the game.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

keep reading

Razer Blade 14 Black Friday deal
Tech

Save $800 on this Razer Blade 14 Black Friday deal

Sayem Ahmed