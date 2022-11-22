Destiny 2 expansion prices slashed up to 75% off on Gamebillet

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: joel.loynds@dexerto.com.

The upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, and the previous entries are all on sale this Black Friday over at Gamebillet.

Wake up, Guardian, it’s time to shoot about a dozen of the same enemies. No, we also don’t know why everyone – including yourself – keeps playing it. Something about dopamine hits and loot.

Online retailer Gamebillet has reduced the prices of pretty much everything to do with Destiny 2 this Black Friday, including the upcoming expansion Lightfall, due out next year.

Getting the right expansions can be a little bit of a headache, but if you’re starting out, we recommend grabbing The Witch Queen and Legacy packs. This will get you into all the available content.

If you’re after the ‘Seasons’, where the story continues and gives you access to the battle pass, we probably recommend purchasing The Witch Queen’s Deluxe Edition. This will unlock a few extras and give you access to Season 19 once it begins on December 6.

Unfortunately, it does mean that you’ll miss most of Seasons 17 and 18, so if you’d like to save some cash and buy into Season 19 when it starts, grab the regular pack.

Every Destiny 2 expansion on sale for Black Friday

As of right now, here are all the deals that you can get on Destiny 2 expansion packs:

Lightfall releases February 28, 2023, and you can find out all about the upcoming next step in Bungie’s MMO either in its own dedicated hub, or find all the latest about the game.

